Everton midfielder Dele Alli has opened up about his recent struggles with addiction, mental health, and childhood trauma in a candid interview with Gary Neville's YouTube channel, The Overlap. Alli revealed that he spent six weeks at a rehab facility in the United States to seek treatment for his addiction to sleep medication, which he used as a coping mechanism for traumas from his childhood, reported by ESPN.

The 27-year-old disclosed that he had been sexually abused at the age of six by a family friend, and he had been carrying these emotional burdens throughout his life. Alli shared that his addiction had become a destructive cycle, affecting his mental well-being and performance as a professional footballer.

Despite returning to Everton this summer after a loan spell at Besiktas, Alli recognized that he needed further help when faced with the prospect of another surgery. He made the courageous decision to seek treatment, acknowledging that change was necessary to break the harmful cycle.

Now in a better place mentally, Alli aims to inspire others by sharing his story and emphasizing the importance of seeking help and being vulnerable. He hopes to convey the message that individuals are not alone in their struggles and that there is strength in reaching out for support.

Alli's interview has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow players. England captain and former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane expressed his pride in Alli's courage and resilience.

As Dele Alli prepares for the upcoming season with Everton, he is determined to prove himself both on and off the field. He recognizes the impact of the challenges he has faced, crediting them for making him stronger and more resilient. Alli is determined to win his personal battle and fulfill his potential as a player and as a person.

His openness about his experiences serves as a reminder that professional athletes face personal struggles too and that seeking help is a sign of strength and courage. Alli's journey is a testament to the importance of mental health and the resilience of the human spirit.