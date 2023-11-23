Everton fans are set to make their voices heard as they prepare to blast an X-rated chant against Manchester United this Sunday.

Everton's Goodison Park is set to reverberate with the voices of disgruntled fans this Sunday as they prepare to unleash an X-rated chant aimed at the Premier League in the tenth minute of their live Sky Sports broadcast against Manchester United. The chant, “Premier League corrupt as f***,” directly responds to the club's recent ten-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Sky Sports finds itself in a delicate position, caught between broadcasting regulations and the raw emotions of Everton's passionate fanbase. To comply with Ofcom guidelines and avoid potential fines, the broadcaster is considering muting or reducing crowd noise during the targeted ten-minute period.

This proposed solution has sparked heated debate, with some fans vehemently opposing any attempt to censor their protest. They argue that the chant is a legitimate expression of their frustration and a powerful symbol of their defiance against what they perceive as an unjust punishment.

On the other hand, Sky Sports is responsible for ensuring its coverage adheres to broadcasting standards, especially considering the family-friendly nature of Sunday afternoon matches and the chant falls well before the 9pm watershed.

Everton fans' anger is understandable. The ten-point deduction is a severe blow to the club's aspirations and could devastate their season. The disparity in treatment compared to Manchester City, who face 115 charges without any points deducted, and Chelsea, under investigation for payments during the Roman Abramovich era, further fuels the fans' resentment.

The potential £300million compensation bill that Everton could face if Burnley, Leicester, and Leeds United win their legal challenges adds another layer of financial uncertainty to the club's future. The prospect of administration and a further nine-point deduction looms large, casting a shadow over the club's immediate prospects.

Sky Sports' dilemma is understandable, but its decision to mute or reduce crowd noise during the chant will likely be met with strong resistance from Everton fans. The X-rated chant is not just a display of anger but a symbol of unity and a refusal to be silenced. This weekend's match is passionate, both on and off the pitch.