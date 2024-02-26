Everton was punished by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules, getting deducted 10 points. But after an appeal, it's been reduced to six points, per ESPN. The punishment happened initially in November but it didn't take long for the Toffees to appeal. Thankfully, it worked.
Here's the statement from the Premier League:
“Everton FC appealed the sanction imposed against it on nine grounds, each of which related to the sanction rather than the fact of the breach, which the club admitted.
“Two of those nine grounds were upheld by the Appeal Board, which has substituted the original points deduction of 10 for six.
“This revised sanction has immediate effect and the Premier League table will be updated today to reflect this.”
This is huge for Everton because now they're in 15th rather than 17th and five points clear of relegation. Regardless of the deduction, it's been a disappointing campaign for Sean Dyche's men, compiling an 8-7-11 record. They're also winless in the last five games.
The Toffees responded to the points deduction with a club statement of their own:
“We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League's own rules in the event of insolvency.
“The club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board's decision to overturn the original Commission's finding that the club failed to act in utmost good faith.
“That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the Club on appeal. The club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.”
Everton locks horns with West Ham on Saturday.