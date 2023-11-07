An ex-Big Ten staffer has revealed info about sign stealing against Michigan football, saying Jim Harbaugh has been unfairly singled out.

The Michigan football team has been the talk of college football this season because of its play on the field, and because of allegations of improper scouting in recent years.

A now-departed low-level staff member named Connor Stalions allegedly attended games of future Michigan football opponents and stole signs, raising the specter of potential sanctions and opening up conversations about sign stealing and its prevalence nationwide.

The allegations have come at a time when Michigan football has become the odds-on national title favorite. A potential Jim Harbaugh punishment from the Big Ten got a key update.

On Monday, the Associated Press dropped a bombshell update on the situation. The AP shared information about an ex-Big Ten staffer who sounded the alarm about potential collusion from fellow Big Ten programs to steal signs from the Wolverines, who have won the Big Ten championship the past two seasons.

Documents Shared with Jim Harbaugh

The report stated that a former employee of a Big Ten institution spoke on the condition of anonymity. The ex-employee said it was it was his job to steal signs and that he was given details from multiple conference schools before his team played Michigan to compile a spreadsheet of play-calling signals used by the Wolverines last year.

The person reportedly shared the spreadsheet of play calls with Harbaugh after his team played Michigan in 2022, comprising ‘proof that other conference teams were conspiring to steal signs from the Wolverines' in the form of screenshots of text message exchanges.

Ex-Staffer Wanted to Help Michigan

The documents were given to Michigan football because the anonymous ex-Big Ten staffer reportedly wanted to help Michigan football. He said according to the AP that he believes Harbaugh and his assistants are being unfairly blamed for the actions of a ‘rogue staffer.'

The alleged actions of Michigan's opponents may have violated the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy, a violation Michigan football has been accused of because Stalions' alleged in-person scouting operations.