Despite the controversy Michigan football is facing, it hasn't stopped oddsmakers from putting lofty expectations on Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines.

In fact, Michigan football is currently the favorite to win the college football national championship on Bet MGM, ahead of the likes of Georgia, Florida State, Alabama and Ohio State, via Darren Rovell of Action Network. The Wolverines are at +225 to win the title, with the Bulldogs coming in at second at +250. The Seminoles and Crimson Tide are tied for third at +600, while the Buckeyes are at +700.

The Wolverines are currently undefeated on the season with a 9-0 overall record, 6-0 in the Big Ten Conference along with Ohio State. Not to mention that they have outscored their opponents 366-60 in those match-ups. With that said, it's not surprising why they are considered heavy favorites for the title.

However, it remains to be seen how the off-field distractions will affect them moving forward. The program has been involved in a sign-stealing controversy that is only getting worse as days go by. There's also an ongoing buzz that Harbaugh could be suspended as a result of the controversy.

College Football Playoff ranking

While Michigan football fans will be happy with the latest odds about their title chances, other teams won't be as stoked about it.

Ohio State football landed no. 1 on the first College Football Playoff ranking, but they were only given the fifth-best odds for the national championship. Georgia is second in the said rankings, with Michigan third, Florida State fourth and Alabama at eighth.

Of course a lot of things can change in the odds and rankings depending on how the top teams end their respective seasons. With that said, it's certainly worth keeping an eye on Michigan and the rest of the pack.