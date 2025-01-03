Shaquille O’Neal, known for his dominance on the court and his larger-than-life personality off it, has added yet another tale to his legendary career. Former Lakers teammate and current Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue recently recounted a prank involving Shaq and then-rookie Devean George that has left fans and former players alike in stitches.

On the podcast “Podcast P with Paul George,” Lue revealed the story, painting a vivid picture of O’Neal’s unique sense of humor. While Shaq is widely celebrated for being one of the best players in NBA history, his playful side occasionally led to unforgettable antics and being labeled an *interesting* teammate.

According to Lue, the story began when Shaq asked Devean George to handle a task. George, a rookie at the time, either missed the deadline or didn’t follow through as requested. Shaq, never one to let an opportunity for a practical joke slip by, decided to teach George a lesson he would never forget.

“So the night before a game, Devean is on the court shooting or in the training room,” Lue recounted. “Shaq goes into the stall and, no joke, takes a s**t in Devean’s shoe. And not just that—he made sure it went all the way down into the shoe!”

Unaware of what awaited him, George later returned, slipped his foot into the shoe, and quickly discovered the unpleasant surprise. The aftermath, according to Lue, was equal parts shock and hilarity for everyone except George.

When the Lakers story was shared, it sparked disbelief and laughter from fellow NBA stars like Draymond Green and Baron Davis.

“That is crazy, oh my God,” Green exclaimed. “Devean was a rookie, right?” Davis chimed in, “He probably was devastated! Shaq is the biggest kid in the world.”

While the prank was undoubtedly extreme, it highlighted Shaq’s reputation as a playful yet caring teammate. “Shaquille is one of the best teammates ever,” Lue emphasized. “He was always taking care of people. That was Shaq.”

This tale joins a long list of O’Neal’s legendary pranks and humorous moments during his time in the NBA. From playfully roasting teammates to his iconic on-air antics as a sports analyst, Shaq has always been a source of entertainment both on and off the court.

It’s moments like these that remind fans that the NBA isn’t just about the game—it’s also about the personalities that make it unforgettable. And with Shaquille O’Neal, teammate stories just keep coming.