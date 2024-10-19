With the Chicago Bulls finalizing their roster ahead of the start of the NBA season this week, Talen Horton-Tucker has made the cut after performing well in the preseason, according to Jamal Collier of ESPN.

During the preseason with the Bulls, Talen Horton-Tucker averaged 13 points with 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 40%, according to Collier. The Bulls, a team that is seemingly in transition, are hoping to make something out of the former Los Angeles Lakers prospect.

Horton-Tucker was selected with the 46th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, and was immediately traded to the Lakers. He spent three seasons with the Lakers, playing in 60+ games in years two and three, before transitioning to the Utah Jazz for the 2022-2023 season. He stayed with the Jass for the 2023-2024 season, and now he has earned a spot with the Bulls, a team that should present an opportunity for playing time.

Bulls look to surprise early on in NBA season

The Bulls wrapped their preseason schedule up with a 139-137 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Horton-Tucker scored nine points in the matchup. Now, the attention turns to the regular season, and it will not be easy in the early going for Chicago.

The Bulls will start their season on Wednesday on the road against a talented New Orleans Pelicans team that comes in healthy and now features Dejounte Murray. Then, it will be another road test on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks before playing the first home game of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. All three of those teams are expecting to make the playoffs and potentially go on a deep run. Many view the Thunder as the favorite in the Western Conference this season.

It will be interesting to see if Horton-Tucker can earn a role as the regular season starts.