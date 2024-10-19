The Chicago Bulls wrapped up their preseason schedule on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But there could be some cause for concern following the game. Bulls forward Patrick Williams suffered an apparent ankle injury during the preseason game and was ruled out, the team announced.

There was no immediate update, only that he was going to be sidelined for the rest of the game. Depending on the severity of the injury, it could be a major blow for the Bulls and Patrick Williams.

Williams was set to hit restricted free agency this past offseason, but he and the team quickly agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract.

Last season, Williams was hampered by a foot injury that ended up requiring surgery. He was sidelined in late January and was not able to return to the court as he rehabbed from surgery. Although he was expected to be ready in time for training camp, he suffered some discomfort in his foot that forced him to be out for the beginning of training camp.

He was able to play in preseason, although he did put up a few underwhelming performances. He was on his way to his performance in the preseason so far against the Cavs, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes before leaving the game.

Coming into the 2024-25 season, Williams is expected to be the Bulls’ starter at power forward. He appeared in 43 games last season, including 30 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Judging by the offseason contract, the Bulls organization clearly believes in Williams and sees him as being a part of the team’s future. He’s going to have to step it up though from what he’s shown thus far in preseason.