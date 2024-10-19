Another notorious Air Jordan sneaker is slated to make its return in 2025 as Nike and Jordan Brand continue to expand the catalogue of upcoming releases. Throwing it back to the 1997 Chicago Bulls' NBA Finals and Michael Jordan's fifth Finals MVP, the sneakers he wore during Game 5 of the series will return come next year. A classic black/red pair to coincide with the Bulls uniforms, the pair would later become known as the “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12.

As the story goes, Michael Jordan received a mysterious pizza delivery to his hotel room in Utah the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. The following night and all throughout the game, Jordan was visibly ill with the flu and most thought the series would be over if he was in fact out for the game.

Whether or not the pizza was “poisoned,” Michael Jordan managed 38 points and the win for his team as Scottie Pippen had to help carry the legend off the court in the final minutes. The iconic performance later became known as the “Flu Game” and ironically, his Air Jordan 12 sneakers donned the moniker ever since. For the first time since 2016, we'll see the classic colorway return to shelves.

Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”

Sporting a Chicago Bulls theme throughout the colorway, the Flu Game Air Jordan 12 features a dual construction with a black leather upper, sockliner, and back heel. The uppers are stitched with a pattern to resemble the “rising sun” of Japanese culture while adding its own unique flair to the sneakers. The mudguard is done in red and extends all throughout the outsole and onto the back heel. The entire shoe is done in black/red while featuring Jumpman and “23” logos throughout. All in all, these sneakers are a must-have for any Air Jordan collectors.

First released in 1997 and then re-released in 2003, 2009, and finally 2016, the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will make its return in 2025. The shoes are expected to release on March 1 of the new year and will come with a standard retail tag of $215. Expect a drop to come on Nike SNKRS app and very select Jordan Brand retailers. With this pair being so coveted in Michael Jordan's legacy, you should also expect these to be a very hot commodity sold in limited quantities.