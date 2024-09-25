Ever since Domantas Sabonis joined the Sacramento Kings, this organization has been a threat in the Western Conference. That is no coincidence. The three-time All-Star big man has helped reinvent the Kings' image, and he has helped turn this franchise into one of the most fun and energetic teams in the league. Now that DeMar DeRozan has signed on to play next to Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento holds high championship aspirations ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

For Sabonis, winning and contending at the highest level possible is his focus ahead of training camp. At the same time, the Kings big man is not prepared to let last season's failures and mistakes drag down the morale of the team heading into a new year.

“Everyone is really locked in this summer. We all know our biggest issue last season was consistency,” Sabonis told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “I think everyone realizes now the mistakes we made and how we can be better.”

Aside from learning from the past and preparing for what should be a long journey over the course of the 82-game season, Sabonis has been busy this offseason. While he is obviously spending countless hours in the gym and working on his body, the Kings center also has other top priorities in his life in the form of a family. The responsibility of being a father and husband is the greatest importance not just for Sabonis, but every NBA player with a family.

That is something NBA fans oftentimes overlook regarding their favorite players, and it is why Netflix is set to take everyone inside the lives of five stars, including Sabonis, in the new docuseries: Starting 5. Sabonis, along with LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler, had camera crews following him around on and off the court during the 2023-24 season, allowing the 28-year-old to share his personal life with his wife Shashana and two children: Tiger and Eleven.

“As much as everyone wants to say they were in a movie or show, just having this experience with my family and kids made it special,” Sabonis said. “I am excited for my fans to see that when they watch Starting 5.”

Of course, as he prepares for the reveal of Netflix's new docuseries, Sabonis' attention remains fixated on his third full season with the Kings. Redemption is the one word being associated with this Sacramento team entering the preseason, as a 46-36 record saw the Kings fail to make the playoffs via the Western Conference play-in tournament a season ago just one year after ending their 16-season playoff drought with only two more wins.

The West is full of talented teams, which is why there is little room for error. The difference in making or missing the playoffs, especially entering the 2024-25 season, could wind up being a game. Despite having to learn the hard way, Sabonis and the Kings now understand the opportunity that lies ahead. After adding DeRozan as the third All-Star on the roster, Sabonis knows that it is his team's time to rise.

“I think DeMar is the final piece.”

In this exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Domantas Sabonis sat down to discuss his ventures with Netflix for the STARTING 5 series, as well as his lofty championship goals for the Kings ahead of the season.

CP: To fans who don’t necessarily know what Starting 5 is, how would you best explain it to them?

Domantas Sabonis: I would basically tell fans that you get a deeper look into basketball players’ lives. Not just players, but your favorite players, and what they are up to on off days, the sacrifices that they make, how they treat their body, and more. You get a little bit of this from NBA and team social accounts, but this is a real dive into my life in the sense of I would wake up and there would be a camera in my face! It's definitely real. That's all I will say without spoiling anything.

CP: For you personally, what was the hardest thing about filming this series with Netflix?

Sabonis: Definitely the off-court stuff. The flashing lights and constant cameras in my face on the court don’t really bother me anymore. The cameras are always following you everywhere on the court, but it was certainly different having a camera follow me around on my day off. The cameras were always around whether I was traveling or with my family and kids. It was a little weird at first because you go to the park with your family and the cameras are trailing us and everyone is giving you weird looks like, ‘What is going on here?’ That was definitely a big adjustment, but we had fun with it and got used to it.

I was definitely pushed out of my comfort zone a little bit. I don’t normally do stuff like this, and to have cameras on me and diving into my personal life every day, every off day, it was a challenge at times. It was always like, ‘Oh, what are you doing now? Can we do this, can we do that?’ I didn’t change anything about my life and treated everything as normal as possible, so that certainly made it easier, but having those extra seven people in your house and following you around every second of the day was a challenge at first.

CP: What made you want to sign on and be a part of this project with other stars like LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Jimmy Butler?

Sabonis: It was certainly an honor to be a part of a group like that. LeBron, Jayson, Jimmy, and Ant are all the biggest stars, so to be in that grouping is surreal. Doing this for Netflix is huge. For me, it meant a lot to be able to give recognition to the city of Sacramento, the Kings organization, and everything we are building. I thought this was a great opportunity not only for me, but for my team.

CP: Is there a certain moment that made this docuseries special for you?

Sabonis: As much as everyone wants to say they were in a movie or show, just having this experience with my family and kids made it special. My kids started to get used to the cameras and the crew, which allowed them to just kind of be themselves as well. It was really awesome being able to see them smile the way they did and enjoy the experience with me. I am excited for my fans to see that when they watch Starting 5.

CP: What role did you play in recruiting DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento, and what was your reaction when you found out he was going to be joining you and De’Aaron Fox to form a new All-Star trio in the West?

Sabonis: To be honest with you, I didn't even have time to figure out my role in all of this because it happened so quickly! I remember our front office guys telling us that there could be a chance of this happening. Soon after, I finished my workout and looked at Instagram only to see all of the reports and graphics of DeMar in a Kings uniform and him sitting courtside with Vivek [Ranadive] at one of the summer games.

I am super excited because he’s a huge name and a big-time player. I am so excited to have him. He is going to make all of us better because of his experiences and just his mindset. DeMar has been in big playoff games and I don’t even know how many All-Star appearances he has, but I know it’s a lot! I mean, we are talking about a guy who has had a Hall-of-Fame career. Just to have a guy like that join your team – that’s what I am the most excited about.

CP: How can DeMar DeRozan make you guys an even better team than you were the last two seasons?

Sabonis: I think DeMar is the final piece. Besides everything that everyone says he does on the court, just being around him, listening to him, and picking his brain is going to help all of us continue to grow, including me. I spent a couple of weeks with him working out and I feel like I learned more from those moments and picking his brain than I would’ve all summer training. The biggest thing is that he is so willing to share his knowledge and help everyone else grow. That’s the coolest thing about DeMar.

CP: Were you more surprised by DeMar DeRozan coming to Sacramento or Malik Monk re-signing this offseason?

Sabonis: [Sabonis laughs] I am not going to lie, I was pretty surprised at both of these! I am happy it was a win-win, that’s for sure. We are 2-for-2 and it has been a great summer for the Kings. I am just as happy that we have DeMar as I am happy that Malik is back.

CP: In eight seasons, you've been to three different All-Star Games and have led the league in rebounding each of the last two seasons. What is next for you entering the 2024-25 season? What is your biggest personal goal?

Sabonis: At this point in my career, I am only focused on winning. The accolades and personal honors are great, but I want to win and I want to do so with the guys I have grown with in Sacramento. I don’t care if I put all of my eggs in one basket, I just want to win. All of that stuff was awesome and I am glad to have experienced it, but we all know that winning is the only thing that matters in this league. I am ready for this challenge.

CP: What is your biggest goal or challenge for the team as a whole?

Sabonis: Everyone is really locked in this summer. We all know our biggest issue last season was consistency. You know, we picked up some huge wins against the best teams in the league, but we also lost to some of the worst teams. That is what put us in a situation where we had the play-in games just to try and earn a playoff spot.

I think everyone realizes now the mistakes we made and how we can be better. Changing our mindset and having everyone understand that every game counts, no matter the opponent, was the most important thing. We would’ve been in a whole different situation if we had that mindset a season ago, and who knows what we could’ve achieved in the postseason.

CP: So much attention gets cast on Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and other big guys in the NBA, but you are always overlooked. Why do you think that is?

Sabonis: I don’t know. I guess we will have to ask everyone else! [Sabonis laughs] I honestly don’t know, but I don’t let it bother me. Truly. At the end of the day, you need to win and everything else takes care of itself. If we are playing on the biggest stage, they are going to have to talk about you. My goal is to take this team to the highest level, and I know this is possible right now.

CP: Do you feel slighted or disrespected at times during the season when you’re recording near triple-double numbers like other MVP candidates, but your name doesn’t come up in those discussions?

Sabonis: I don’t pay attention to any of that. At the end of the day, what I am doing and what the team is doing is all that matters. If we take care of business inside and we win, then that is all that matters at the end of the day. The outside noise always exists and there is no avoiding it, regardless if you play well or not. I don’t pay attention to it, I just do what needs to be done to win.

CP: You have now been in Sacramento for close to three years now. What is your favorite part about playing for the Kings?

Sabonis: I’m not going to lie, I just got goosebumps thinking about it. The fans. These fans in Sacramento make every single game, every single night, so much fun. We start smiling just putting on our jerseys in the locker room and thinking about the fans.

Every single game is sold out, so it’s basically like a show every night. We are here to put on a show for our fans and we really feed off their energy. They are 100 percent the best fans in the league. They give us energy and we give them energy. It is one hell of a time.

CP: How has Mike Brown influenced your game and helped you become a better player?

Sabonis: I love Coach Brown. Since the beginning, he hasn’t let anyone relax for one second. He is always pushing us and holding us accountable for our mistakes. It sounds like a lot, but it’s actually a good thing because we need someone who is going to push us and want us to be the best every day. I think everyone respects Coach so much for that.

CP: It doesn’t seem like you’re going anywhere anytime soon since you are just starting your $186M contract. Is it safe to say that the Kings are home for you and that this is where you see yourself for the foreseeable future?

Sabonis: Of course, that is the plan. We just have to take advantage of these years coming up and put us in the best position possible to contend for a title. I think everyone around the league will realize that this year.

CP: Why do you think the Kings should be considered legitimate championship contenders entering the 2024-25 season?

Sabonis: It is amazing what having one extra year in the league under your belt can do for confidence, skill, teamwork, etc. We had a rough season last year, and everyone is starting to recognize the maturity that has come with those tough moments. I know everyone is going to be more locked in and take things a lot more seriously.

And on top of that, we just added another lethal scorer. In the fourth quarter, we have [De’Aaron] Fox. Now we have DeMar, so we have two deadly, clutch options. Our opponents are now going to be forced to make a decision of putting their best defender on either Fox or DeMar, which makes things a lot more interesting for us.

CP: What is the first word that comes to mind when you think about De’Aaron Fox?

Sabonis: [Sabonis smiles] Clutch. Any time we need one, he’s the king of clutch moments. My job is to just get him open and let Fox be Fox. He’s a special player.

CP: Are you two the best one-two punch in the league right now?

Sabonis: When we are rolling, I like to think so. I don’t know the stats and all of that, but when it is the fourth quarter and the game is on the line, we do our thing. The product speaks for itself.

CP: Besides winning games and staying healthy, what needs to happen in order for the Kings to win their first playoff series since 2004 and possibly reach the goals of competing for a championship that you all have set?

Sabonis: You said healthy. That is obviously a big thing for any team, not just us. Consistency is something we have been preaching ever since we lost last season. Of course, you always need a little bit of luck as well. Staying together and focusing on what our real goal is will keep this group locked in over the course of the long 82-game season. It is a long season and lineups are always changing, so as long as everyone is focused on our biggest goal, then we can get there.

CP: Years from now, when you are ready to call it quits and retire, which we hope won’t be for a while, what do you want NBA fans and Kings fans to remember about you and the way you played?

Sabonis: There are so many great players in the league, and so many that have come before us. At some point, everyone gets forgotten. Fans move on to the next day and the next wave of players, and everyone knows the guys on TNT like Shaq and Charles, but that’s because they are out there.

When my time comes, I am personally going to disappear [Sabonis laughs]. Once I retire, I am definitely going to disappear! But in doing so, I also hope I am remembered as a guy who came out and played hard every single game. That is something I would be very happy with. It also wouldn’t be a bad thing to be known as a champion with the Kings, so we will see what happens.