Netflix is releasing another sports documentary, this time with LeBron James and Jayson Tatum headling the show. James and Tatum will have all eyes on them once again on October 9. The streaming service is debuting a new ‘Starting 5' series, that will highlight their journeys through the 2023-24 NBA season.

The series will operate a bit like other Netflix documentaries: Drive to Survive is about F1 racing, Break Point about tennis, Quarterback, and Receiver, which are about the NFL, as well as Full Swing about golf.

The last time James played, he lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. On the flip side, Tatum won the NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics.

The series looks to be more of an in-depth look at James and Tatum's lives, on and off the court. Both players have families and have been very public about their love for their children. James will play with his oldest son, Bronny in the 2024-25 season. Many years before that, the Lakers forward held his son in his arms as he clinched the 2007 NBA Finals. Just this past season, Tatum had a moment with his son, Deuce after winning the championship that went viral.

What will people see from LeBron James and Jayson Tatum?

The documentary will likely have more of the same from these two. Both are very expressive and not afraid to show their personalities. However, much like the Quarterback documentary, there could be more personal elements incorporated that no one knew about. Family situations, livelihoods, handling fame, and the media could be things people learn about from these athletes for the first time.

This trailer has some fun moments for the public to see. They include voiceovers from the main stars, in addition to LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri and a weird moment where James dressed as The Joker from Batman. As more trailers come out, they might offer more of a glimpse into Tatum's life with his son, Deuce.

Each episode is a 45-minute long and will have three other players as well. Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis.

The series is produced by UNINTERRUPTED (Maverick Carter), Higher Ground Productions (Barack and Michelle Obama), and Omaha Productions (Peyton Manning). The series is set to start only a few weeks before the 2024-25 NBA season begins. Tatum will aim to get his team back-to-back championships, while James will quest for a fifth title.