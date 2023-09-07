Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom weighed in on the job Lakers executive Rob Pelinka has done in building the Lakers 2023-24 roster on social media, and had a little fun with the creative photoshopping of Pelinka's hair while he was at it.

Rob did the damn thing props to the big guy! Also the edit on this is WILD😭😭 please frame it and hang it up in crypto arena for the great work https://t.co/o5i2yDul7h — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) September 7, 2023

Lamar Odom knows a thing or two about a championship-quality roster, as he won two rings alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. Odom is also familiar with winning individual awards, as he was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for the 2010-11 season.

While the Lakers don't have quite the depth that those teams did, it's impressive what Pelinka has done to reshape the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Re-signing Austin Reaves for 4-years, $56 million is quickly looking like one of the biggest steals in recent history, as he's been one of the best players for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Smaller free-agent additions like Taurean Prince and Christian Wood could bring back huge value as well, as Rob Pelinka's Lakers now have a good mix of youth and role players alongside their two stars, somewhat similar to what Lamar Odom had with Paul Gasol and Kobe Bryant on those championship teams.

Pelinka will have some stiff competition for the Executive of the Year award, however, with the Phoenix Suns landing Bradley Beal this summer and some big acquisitions (Damian Lillard, James Harden) still likely to happen. That's not to detract from what Pelinka has done, as the Lakers could easily cruise to the top seed in the Western Conference and win the award after all.

Lakers executive Rob Pelinka received a contract extension in 2022 that will keep him as the vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Lakers through 2026.