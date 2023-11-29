EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Leggero cheered on by mobile app in Snake Oil clip

Natasha Leggero discovers an app that cheers you on in a new exclusive Snake Oil clip from tonight's episode on FOX.

In the upcoming episode of Snake Oil, Natasha Leggero encounters a woman selling a cheering app.

A portable audience

A new clip, broken exclusively by ClutchPoints, shows Leggero once again as one of the celebrity advisors on the David Spade-hosted show. The woman being interrogated is pitching an app that has a portable fan base. This means that anywhere you go, you get applause.

The app in question costs $2 per user, and its target demographic is anyone seeking “positive reinforcement.” It's supposed to help those who feel as though social media followings and likes are the only ways of getting positive reinforcement and dopamine highs.

“Do you really feel good if anyone is there clapping?” Leggero asks, which results in Spade aptly pointing out that that's the life of a celebrity.

Before their time is up, Leggero cleverly asks how long the woman has been an actor. She claims to not be one, but you'll have to watch the full episode to find out if that's true or not.

Per FOX, the synopsis for tonight's episode reads: “Hosted by David Spade, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘Snake Oil Salesmen' whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, Natasha Leggero and Ice-T, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham to advance to the “Snake Pit”, for a chance to win life-changing money.”

Natasha Leggero is a comedian known for creating Another Period for Comedy Central. She was also a part of The 70s House and Chelsea Lately. Recently, she starred in Bill Burr's directorial debut, Old Dads.

The new episode of Snake Oil premieres November 29 at 9:02 pm ET on FOX.