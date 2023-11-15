Jay Pharoah is left speechless by the mental photos a man is selling in a new exclusive Snake Oil clip broken by ClutchPoints.

In a new clip from Snake Oil, Jay Pharoah encounters bonkers photos. These photos are of mental pictures, which baffles Pharoah.

Mental photos for sale

The new clip, exclusvely broken by ClutchPoints, shows Pharoah and a contestant, Marisa, interrogating a man. This painter sells mental photos for $29.95 a pop. The need for these came from the man's desire to find an alternative to his phone. Laugh all you want, he has sold 400 of these.

Pharoah barely gets a word out during the interrogation sequence. However, he did have thoughts on the matter.

“The things that did stick out to me is that he did say he was in Seattle. They're known for being depressed,” he quipped.

While the crowd reacted, Pharoah defended himself: “It ain't offensive if it's true!”

Jay Pharoah was a cast member of SNL from 2010-2016. He has also acted in films including Ride Along, Sing, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Spinning Gold. Pharoah also joined the voice cast of Invincible as Bulletproof in the new season.

Per FOX, the synopsis for the upcoming episode of Snake Oil reads: “Hosted by David Spade, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘Snake Oil Salesmen' whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, Bethenny Frankel and Jay Pharoah, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham to advance to the ‘Snake Pit,' for a chance to win life-changing money.”

A new episode of Snake Oil premieres tonight at 9:02pm ET on FOX.