Rob Riggle is pitched virtual hug and cuddle sessions in a new exclusive clip for tonight's episode of Snake Oil on FOX.

There have been some wild pitches in Snake Oil. Tonight's episode with Rob Riggle and Christie Brinkley may take the cake.

Virtual cuddles

In a new Snake Oil clip, broken exclusively by ClutchPoints, Riggle and his contestant, Maria, are pitched virtual cuddle therapy. The woman pitching it teaches the contestants how the virtual cuddles works. She begins hugging herself and audience members are seen doing it as well.

The woman began the program in 2015. Once the pandemic began, she moved it online. Each virtual hug session costs $100.

As the time winds down, Riggle asks the woman if her hair is purple. She reveals that it's actually red, to which he replied, “If it was purple, this is a lock.”

At the end of the clip, Spade asks Christie Brinkley and her contestant to demonstrate it. They obliged.

Rob Riggle is a comic and actor known for his time on The Daily Show and Saturday Night Live. He's also had roles in comedies including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, The Hangover, Dumb and Dumber To, and 21 Jump Street. Most recently, he starred in the comedy film Strays.

Per FOX, the synopsis of the latest episode reads: “Hosted by David Spade, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘Snake Oil Salesmen' whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, Christie Brinkley and Rob Riggle, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham to advance to the ‘Snake Pit,' for a chance to win life-changing money.”

A new episode of Snake Oil premieres tonight at 9:02pm ET on FOX.