Honda has entered a new engine deal with Aston Martin after they were ditched by Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team. The contract will begin in 2026 right after Red Bull finishes their deal with the Japanese engine supplier.

Red Bull will build their own engines along with Ford. However, it came as a shock since they have been finding a lot of success with Honda, having won the 2022 F1 World Constructors’ Championship.

The new deal centers around Aston Martin’s F1 championship aspirations. They have an engine deal with Mercedes that only lasts up until the current power regulation cycle. The deal is set to expire in 2025. Immediately following that, Honda’s partnership will kick in.

“One of the key reasons for our decision to take up the new challenge in F1 is that the world’s pinnacle form of racing is striving to become a sustainable racing series, which is in line with the direction,” Honda Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe said in a statement with ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson.

Mibe later added that: “Honda is aiming toward carbon neutrality, and it will become a platform which will facilitate the development of our electrification technologies.”

The deal with Aston Martin and Honda is in line with the Formula 1 engine regulations in 2026. F1’s regulations include the use of sustainable fuels for that season and a more powerful energy recovery system. All of these are to make sure that motorsport will still be enjoyable while also being environmentally friendly for everyone.

This will be a big help for Aston Martin’s future championship hopes. As of the moment, the Honda engine used by Red Bull is rolling over the competition with 224 points, nine podiums, and five wins. Aston Martin only has 102 points.