Another race, another Max Verstappen win for Red Bull. But he isn't the only name being talked about following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes getting praise from many for his classy gesture to Ferrari's Oliver Bearman. Hamilton, who finished ninth, was seen applauding the youngster while in the cockpit near the end of the race.
#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 | Lewis Hamilton congratulating Oliver Bearman at the end of the race. 🥹🥹❤️🩹❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/uBxSTa3JoV
— deni (@fiagirly) March 9, 2024
Lewis Hamilton also came over to Bearman after the race to congratulate the latter, who just made his debut in Formula 1 racing. Bearman even had a better finish than the seven-time champion, as he was seventh, while Hamilton was ninth. Bearman's teammate, Charles Leclerc made it to the podium with a third-place performance.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were literally waiting for Ollie Bearman to get out of the car🥹 pic.twitter.com/68eictbJVg
— Stefanie (@fastpitstop) March 9, 2024
Bearman's showing in his first-ever F1 race exceeded the expectations of many, perhaps including himself.
“I think I put in a good showing for myself, which is the main thing right?” Bearman said after the race (via F's official website).
“It’s difficult circumstances, not a lot of laps on track, but I think I maximised everything today. I felt like I was a bit quicker than [Fernando] Alonso and [George] Russell in front, but not enough to catch, the gap was pretty big,” the 18-year-old British driver added.
Bearman got the nod to race at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after Carlos Sainz was hospitalized last Friday for an appendicitis surgery.
It remains to be seen whether Sainz will be able to see action in Australia for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix later this month, but it seems that Bearman is more than ready to get called up again by Ferrari.