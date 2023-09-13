Max Verstappen's dominance has lasted so long in the Formula One season. It is only a matter of time before he helps Red Bull Racing clinch the F1 World Constructors' championship over Mercedes and Aston Martin. The Christian Horner-led team has the opportunity to extend their lead at the Singapore Grand Prix. But, they have a really huge concern entering the race weekend.

The dominance of Red Bull Racing's RB19 has been so apparent this season that winning at Marina Bay seems like a certainty. But, mentality and previous records play a huge part in getting the victory. This is because Max Verstappen has never won the Singaporean Grand Prix. He unveiled how much of a mental hurdle the Singapore Grand Prix track is ahead of their race, via Jake Nichol of Racing News 365.

“Singapore is probably going to be the most challenging weekend out of the upcoming races as the stakes are heightened on a street circuit and the field is usually very close, not to mention the heat and humidity,” the current F1 champion said. Verstappen is still up for the challenge despite knowing how hard it has been for him to win on the track, “I’m looking forward to the night race in Singapore, Marina Bay is a cool circuit.”

He concluded by pointing out their strong upgrades and track changes that could net them a win, “This year it will be interesting to see how the revised track layout will impact the general behavior and set up of the car, I think the lap times will be much quicker.”

Clinching the F1 World Drivers' Championship is still a long way to go for Verstappen. But, overcoming an insane hurdle comes easily for him given his machinery and Christian Horner's strategy.