Will Lewis Hamilton be frustrated with Ferrari?

After the 2024 season, Lewis Hamilton will be headed to Maranello and drive the iconic red car for Ferrari. This brings a lot of intrigue and excitement, especially because he is teaming up with an insanely talented F1 driver in Charles Leclerc. However, David Coulthard noted that the Tifosi should not be quick to celebrate this moment. The iconic driver for the Silver Arrows might just get his biggest headache of all come next season, via Planet F1.

“I think he will find one of his biggest challenges in Charles Leclerc… Yes, he doesn’t have the World Championships and experience of Lewis, but I think he’s a Champion in waiting, so that may well be where Lewis faces his greatest challenge,” David Coulthard said about the incoming conundrum for Lewis Hamilton.

With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari was in striking distance to notch second in the F1 World Constructors' Championship. Leclerc brought in 206 points for the Fred Vasseur-managed team alongside six podium finishes. Hamilton, on the other hand, has still not shown signs of aging. He scored 234 points on six podiums to come out third in the World Drivers' Championship and gave Mercedes a three-point edge to notch second place in the Constructors' battle.

Coulthard stresses that it will only be a matter of time before Father Time catches up to Hamilton, “Everyone will have their own opinion, but I think that Charles is a stunning qualifier. I think Lewis is an amazing racing driver, but at 40 I don’t see him getting quicker over a single lap and, by that time, Charles will be at his prime.”

Will the greatest British racing driver prove him wrong or is the Monegasque's time to win quickly approaching?