The Denver Broncos' epic winning streak finally came to an end. Denver lost 34-20 against Jacksonville on Sunday in what could have been a preview of an AFC playoff game. The Jaguars marched into Mile High and put it to the Broncos. Even Sean Payton would tell you that.

The Broncos head coach did not hold back when talking about Sunday's big loss to the Jaguars.

“Part of this process is not fooling yourself. They beat us tonight and beat us good and that starts with me,” Payton said after the game, per Broncos reporter Troy Renck.

Jacksonville did not wipe the floor with Denver, but they played complete team football and took advantage of a few important opportunities.

Denver lost the turnover battle 0-2, with Bo Nix throwing an interception and losing a fumble. They also lost the time of possession battle and had six penalties for 61 yards. These crucial blunders contributed to losing the game.

It must be frustrating for the Broncos to loss after outgaining the Jaguars 445 yards to 346 yards.

The Broncos have already clinched a spot in the AFC playoffs. But they need to prove to themselves that they can play better over the next two weeks.

Bo Nix's brutal assessment of Broncos' loss to Jaguars

Broncos QB Bo Nix was not willing to let his team off the hook either.

Nix explained how it felt to lose to the Jaguars after winning 11 games in a row.

“We got hit in the mouth today, and they played a good game, and we let it get away,” Nix said. “But you'd rather have it hit you now than in the first round of playoffs. I wouldn't call it a wake-up call, because we were playing well. It's just one of those that will reset you and put you back in, get you back to where you need to be. It'll put you in a good mindset if you'll let it.”

Nix played fairly well outside of his turnovers. He went 28-of-47 for 352 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Ultimately, Nix wants to move on to the next game without Sunday's performance rattling his team.

“You can't let this one linger,” Nix concluded. “We have to move on and attack this week on just a short couple of days.”

Next up for the Broncos is a Week 17 matchup against the lowly Chiefs.