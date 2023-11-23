For a limited amount of time, players can try out Fae Farm for free on the Nintendo Switch. The game is also on discount.

Fae Farm is one of the latest farming simulators to grace players who are looking for a way to relax through video games. If you're interested in the game or are looking for games to try out, then you're in luck. After all, Fae Farm is currently free on the Nintendo Switch, with players able to buy it at a discounted price for a while.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 11/22 at 10:00am PT to 11/28 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the full Fae Farm game at no additional cost. Learn more: https://t.co/sKkKDmj6h8 pic.twitter.com/Tmp6FXndtF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2023

Let's start off with the dates included in the promo. Players, specifically Nintendo Switch Online members, can play Fae Farm for free from November 22, 2023, until November 28, 2023, at 11:59 PT. Players will be able to enjoy everything the game has to offer during this time period. Of course, that also means that the moment the clock strikes November 29, players who don't own the game will no longer be able to play the game.

Should players become invested in the game, then they're in luck. After all, the game will be on sale for the duration of the promo and a few days after. To be specific, from now until December 3, 2023, at 11:59 PM, the game will have a discounted price of $44.99 (a 25% discount from the original $59,99). As for those who want to play the game on PC via Steam, the game is also available at a 25% discount during the ongoing Steam Autumn Sale. Sadly, the PC version of the game does not include the free trial.

For those who are wondering what Fae Farm is like, allow me to give you a quick overview. As you can probably tell from the name, Fae Farm is a farming simulator. The game also has RPG elements and is playable solo or with up to three other players. As with most farming simulators, players manage their own farm, planting crops to sell, and constantly upgrading their tools, farms, and more. Additionally, the RPG aspect of the game has players diving into the Island of Azoria's various dangerous locations. There, players can gather resources, partake in battle, learn spells, and more.

That's all the information we have about Fae Farm going free for a while for the Nintendo Switch. Again, the free-to-play promo for the game ends on November 28, 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.