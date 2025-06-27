NBA 2K25 Season 8 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 8 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 8 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 8 Tee 100 OVR Bam Adebayo ‘Return of Him' Teammote 2 Desert Landscape MyCOURT Mural 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Circles Player Indicator 120 Min 2XP Coin Dragon Stylized Overalls 4 30 Min 2XP Coin Season 8 Ball & Uniforms 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack 5 Black & White Ball Trail 99 OVR Premium Pack 2,500 VC 6 Banners – LeBron James & Michael Jordan 3 Ascension Picks Super Fan Facepaint 7 Debris Green Release Debris Green Release 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Bird Player Indicator Circles & Bird Player Indicators ‘Blaze The Trail Cat' – Portland Trail Blazers Mascot

10 Tier 2 ‘Participation' Badge Perk 100 OVR Larry Kenon 10 Ascension Picks 11 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 12 Spiral Eye Color 4 Ascension Picks Season 8 Basketball 13 60 Min 2XP Coin Franchise Option Packs 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack 14 Pocket Bike 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk 99+ OVR Premium Pack 6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 16 ‘Now or Right Now' Teammote Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 10) 17 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 95+ OVR Pack Door Game 1997-1998 Michael Jordan Bulls Jersey 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) 5 Ascension Picks Dark Matter Coach Billy Cunningham

20 ‘The Coyote' – San Antonio Spurs Mascot 100 OVR D'Angelo Russel 2,500 VC 21 REP Boosted REC Headband Tie (15% REP Bonus) Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 22 Emotes Package #2 60 Min 2XP Coin 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 23 Golden Patch Hairstyle 97+ OVR Pack Door Game 2,500 VC 24 Banners – LaMelo Ball & Hakeem Olajuwon 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Participation' Badge Perk 100 OVR Premium Pack Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 10) 26 Emotes Package #3 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 27 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 28 60 Min 2XP Coin Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 100+ OVR Premium Option Pack 29 Banners – Kevin Garnett & James Harden 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Invincible Brook Lopez ‘Boomer' – Indiana Pacers Mascot 31 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 97+ Pack Door Game 10 Ascension Picks 32 ‘Rise to the Top' Teammote Legend Badge 5,000 VC 33 Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost 10,000 MT 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) . 34 Banners – Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O'Neal 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT . 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus) Hall of Game Badge Option Pack (Pick 10) 5,000 VC . 36 Nike A'One Shoe 10 Ascension Picks MyTEAM Season 8 Hero's T-Shirt . 37 120 Min 2XP Coin 100 OVR Premium Pack Invincible Player Pack . 38 Life Jacket Legend Badge Option Back (Pick 3) 10,000 VC . 39 City Sentinel 10,000 MT City Sentinel: Apex

40 +1 Cap Breaker G.O.A.T. Julius Erving Pro Pass G.O.A.T. Julius Erving .

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 8 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 8 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 8 while it lasts!

