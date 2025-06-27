NBA 2K25 Season 8 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 8 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K25 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 8 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Season 8 Tee100 OVR Bam Adebayo‘Return of Him' Teammote
2Desert Landscape MyCOURT Mural2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Circles Player Indicator120 Min 2XP CoinDragon Stylized Overalls
430 Min 2XP CoinSeason 8 Ball & Uniforms99+ OVR Premium Option Pack
5Black & White Ball Trail99 OVR Premium Pack2,500 VC
6Banners – LeBron James & Michael Jordan3 Ascension PicksSuper Fan Facepaint
7Debris Green ReleaseDebris Green Release4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
8Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Bird Player IndicatorCircles & Bird Player Indicators‘Blaze The Trail Cat' – Portland Trail Blazers Mascot
10Tier 2 ‘Participation' Badge Perk100 OVR Larry Kenon10 Ascension Picks
11Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)2,500 VC
12Spiral Eye Color4 Ascension PicksSeason 8 Basketball
13 60 Min 2XP CoinFranchise Option Packs99+ OVR Premium Option Pack
14Pocket Bike60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk99+ OVR Premium Pack6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
16‘Now or Right Now' TeammoteSilver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 10)
1760x Skill Boosts (10 Games)5,000 MT2,500 VC
1830x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)95+ OVR Pack Door Game1997-1998 Michael Jordan Bulls Jersey
19Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)5 Ascension PicksDark Matter Coach Billy Cunningham
Article Continues Below
More Gaming News
Brawl Stars Alli Guide - Best Setup For New Mythic Brawler
Brawl Stars Alli Guide – Best Setup For New Mythic BrawlerMassimo Marchiano ·
Mafia The Old Country Developer diary shows Weapons & Vehicles
Mafia The Old Country Developer diary shows Weapons & VehiclesMassimo Marchiano ·
Undisputed Update Adds Jack Dempsey, Jack Johnson, & More
Undisputed Update Adds Jack Dempsey, Jack Johnson, & MoreMassimo Marchiano ·
Fatal Run 2089 Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer
Fatal Run 2089 Release Date, Gameplay, TrailerMassimo Marchiano ·
Assassin's Creed Shadows Update 1.06 Adds New Quest & More
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update 1.06 Adds New Quest & MoreMassimo Marchiano ·
EA College Football 26 - Everything New In Team Builder
EA College Football 26 – Everything New In Team BuilderMassimo Marchiano ·
20‘The Coyote' – San Antonio Spurs Mascot100 OVR D'Angelo Russel2,500 VC
21REP Boosted REC Headband Tie (15% REP Bonus)Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
22Emotes Package #260 Min 2XP Coin4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
23Golden Patch Hairstyle97+ OVR Pack Door Game2,500 VC
24Banners – LaMelo Ball & Hakeem Olajuwon6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Participation' Badge Perk100 OVR Premium PackLegend Badge Option Pack (Pick 10)
26Emotes Package #35,000 MT2,500 VC
2730x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)7 Ascension Picks6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
28 60 Min 2XP CoinHall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)100+ OVR Premium Option Pack
29Banners – Kevin Garnett & James Harden120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkInvincible Brook Lopez‘Boomer' – Indiana Pacers Mascot
3130x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)97+ Pack Door Game10 Ascension Picks
32‘Rise to the Top' TeammoteLegend Badge5,000 VC
33Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost10,000 MT30x Skill Boosts (5 Games).
34Banners – Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O'Neal8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT.
35Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)Hall of Game Badge Option Pack (Pick 10)5,000 VC.
36Nike A'One Shoe10 Ascension PicksMyTEAM Season 8 Hero's T-Shirt.
37 120 Min 2XP Coin100 OVR Premium PackInvincible Player Pack.
38Life JacketLegend Badge Option Back (Pick 3)10,000 VC.
39City Sentinel10,000 MTCity Sentinel: Apex
40+1 Cap BreakerG.O.A.T. Julius ErvingPro Pass G.O.A.T. Julius Erving.

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 8 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 8 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 8 while it lasts!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.