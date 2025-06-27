Alli, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at her attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Alli is a short-range assassin who can travel over water and gain speed when chasing enemies on low HP. Without further ado, let's take a look at Alli, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Alli Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Alli, the shy mechanic of the Love Swamp, is HERE! 🐊🔧 Get her now and instantly unlock:

💎 80 Gems

💰 5200 Coins

💬 8 Pins + Spray

🐶 Hunter-Gatherer Alli Skin And if you grab her from the Supercell Store, you'll get an extra 400 COINS! Alli will emerge on the Starr Road on… pic.twitter.com/sjOPNAZsr6 — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, there are three ways to get Alli in Brawl Stars:

Unlock her for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when she releases on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025. Make sure Alli is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking her.

You can also potentially unlock her from a Mythic (1.90%) or Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

Purchase the Alli Value Pack from the Shop for $19.99 USD (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes Alli, 5000 Coins, 80 Gems, eight pins, a new spray, and the Hunter-Gatherer Alli Skin

for $19.99 USD (Limited Time Deal)

Brawl Stars Alli Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Alli's Main Attack, Swamp Swipe, is a short-range dash attack. However, the range of her attack varies, depending on where she is. Alli possesses a trait that lets her move underwater. When she leaps out of, or crosses over the water with her attack, Swamp Swipe's range is increased at least until to the point she reaches land.

Alli's Super, Stalker, turns her invisible and increases her attack damage for her next Swamp Swipe. The amount of damage she deals on this attack increases based on the amount of HP the opponent has left. The higher their health, the more damage they take.

Like mentioned, Alli possesses a trait that lets her move underwater. But she possesses a second trait that makes her enraged when near low HP enemies (50% of health or less). Overall, she receives increased movement speed as she tracks them.

The stats below represent Alli's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Main Attack Damage Super Damage (Minimum) Super Damage (Maximum) 1 3900 1300 1300 2600 2 4290 1430 1430 2860 3 4680 1560 1560 3120 4 5070 1690 1690 3380 5 5460 1820 1820 3640 6 5850 1950 1950 3900 7 6240 2080 2080 4160 8 6630 2210 2210 4420 9 7020 2340 2340 4680

10 7410 2470 2470 4940 11 7800 2600 2600 5200

Brawl Stars Alli Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Alli has two gadgets at launch:

Feed The Gators – “The next main attack heals Alli for 100% of the damage dealt”

“The next main attack heals Alli for 100% of the damage dealt” Cold-Blooded – “Alli becomes enraged for the next four 4 seconds”

Additionally, Alli has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Lizard Limbs – “While enraged Alli regenerates health faster out of combat after only 1.5 seconds.”

“While enraged Alli regenerates health faster out of combat after only 1.5 seconds.” You Better Run You Better Take Cover – “Alli reloads 25% faster while enraged.”

Furthermore, Alli can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Alli Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

In terms of Gadgets, we prefer Feed The Gators because it heals for 100% of the damage you deal. Alli's main attack deals a good bit of damage, and as a close-range brawler, she'll need it when facing enemies up close. Cold-Blooded is cool, but staying alive is even cooler.

For Star Powers, both are great, but we opted with Lizard Limbs. We figure that if you use Feed The Gators, you may as well help Alli heal even more. The increased reload speed is nice, too, so definitely feel encouraged to try the other Star Power if you like. For the sake of keeping Alli alive, we prefer Lizard Limbs.

For Gears, We recommend using a Damage Gear to help Alli when in a pinch. And for the second gear, it depends on the map you play on. If it's full of bushes, use Speeds. If you like using your gadgets, use Gadget Cooldown. But you can also use a Shield or Health Gear to keep you safe.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Alli In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Brawl Ball

Alli's piercing attack can hurt multiple opponents at once, especially if they try to just throw bodies at the goal post. Her fast movement speed gives her a slight edge to move past opponents. Furthermore, she can use her invisibility to catch enemies off guard.

Duo Showdown

Paired with a good healer/ranged teammate, Alli can do wonders in Duo Showdown. She works well in Solo, too, but in Duos, she thrives. Additionally, all of her gadgets and star powers work well in helping her earn a top two spot.

Gem Grab

Alli's movement speed and invisibility make her useful in Gem Grab. She can hide, catch gem grabbers off-guard, and snag all of their gems in the final moments. Since she can move underwater, she can use it to her advantage to escape from enemies. All of these abilities make Alli extremely useful in earning dubs in this mode.

Brawl Stars Alli Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Alli In?

Knockout/Bounty/Wipeout

A close-range brawler like Alli will struggle big time on these modes, which usually favor longer-range brawlers. Furthermore, even if she catches up to someone, so many brawlers now have ways to stun her, knock her back, or escape her grasp via some other method. Even with engraged stats, Alli will struggle here.

Heist

Alli simply does not deal enough DPS to make a major dent to the safe. Furthermore, as a defender, she'll struggle to take down brawlers who can whittle away the safe's health from a distance. No matter which side you play her on, Alli will struggle in Heist.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Alli Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Alli!

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Alli Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Alli!