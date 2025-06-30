The Backyard Baseball 01 Release Date has been confirmed, bringing back the classic title to both PC and mobile devices this summer. Not long after releasing BYB 97 for consoles earlier this year, Mega Cat Studios once again returns to the scene to bring back a classic title. The remastered game features similar gameplay to its predecessor, but with with playable MLB Pros making their way to the game. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Backyard Baseball 01 Release Date.

Backyard Baseball 01 Release Date – July 8th, 2025

July 8th ⚾️💥 Available on Steam and Mobile Devices pic.twitter.com/UVe14gzUBD — Backyard Sports (@_BackyardSports) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Backyard Baseball 01 Release Date is Tuesday, July 8th, 2025. The game will be available for PC via Steam, and Mobile (iOS and Android devices). At this time, we do not know if the game will eventually launch on console, though it seems likely.

Backyard Baseball 01 Gameplay

Backyard Baseball 01 is a faithful remaster of Backyard Baseball 2001. Mega Cat Studios has restored the original game, developed by Humongous Entertainment It is a baseball video game that features a roster of kids with their own stats.

Article Continues Below

Each kid has their own backstory and works well in certain spots on the field. But then you have guys like Pablo Sanchez who can literally do anything. Furthermore, the game offers the same lovable cast as the original, along with the same modes as the last installment.

But the original Backyard Baseball 2001 game featured 31 MLB athletes who appeared in the game in kid-form. Today, 28 of those athletes return to appear in Backyard Baseball 97. This includes stars like Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Cal Ripken Jr., and more. Additionally, the game features official MLB team logos and likeness.

Like '97, the remaster brings modernized controls for both PC and mobile players. You'll notice them in the game's different modes, including:

Random Pick-Up – Players are assigned randomly

Single Game – Player and AI take turns selecting characters for their team

Season – Play a 14-game season before entering the playoffs

Furthermore, PC players on Steam can look forward to unlocking achievements in the game. So there's a bit more incentive to accomplish things in BYB 01.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the Backyard Baseball 01 Release Date, Gameplay, and Trailer. We look forward to reliving a childhood classic once more as we wonder just how many classic Backyard games Mega Cat wants to bring back.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.