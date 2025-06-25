NBA 2K25 Season 8 Details have arrived, with the latest season headlined by Las Vegas Aces' Center A'ja Wilson. NBA 2K25 Season 8 features new content for MyCAREER and MyTEAM players. Furthermore, players can expect up to 80 new free rewards, split across both modes, which players can unlock when Season 8 arrives. Nevertheless, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Las Vegas Aces' C A'ja Wilson Headlines NBA 2K25 Season 8

NBA 2K25 Season 8 is headlined by Las Vegas Aces' Center A'ja Wilson. The 99 OVR WNBA Star graces the cover of what could be one of 2K25's final Seasons. But make no mistake, this season comes packed with new content to keep players entertained for the summer.

The 2018 1st overall pick from the WNBA draft has become a two-time champion and three-time league MVP. Furthermore, Wilson has earned six All-Star nods, two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and four First-Team appearances. And at 28 years old, she's got plenty of time to add to her accolades. Overall, she makes for a great cover candidate for Season 8.

But what can players expect to see in NBA 2K25 Season 8 in terms of content?

NBA 2K25 Season 8 All Confirmed Rewards In MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K25 Season 8 include:

MyCAREER Level 14 – Pocket Bike Level 20 – “The Coyote” – San Antonio Spurs Mascot Level 21 – 15% REP Boosted REC Headband Tie (New Gen) Level 23 – Golden Patch Hairstyle Level 36 – Nike A'One Shoe Level 38 – Life Jacket Level 39 – City Sentinel Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)

MyTEAM Level 1 – 100 OVR Bam Adebayo Level 4 – Season 8 Ball & Uniforms Level 10 – 100 OVR Larry Kenon Level 15 – 99+ OVR Premium Pack Level 20 – 100 OVR D'Angelo Russell Level 23 – 97+ OVR Pack Door Game Level 30 – Invincible Brook Lopez Level 31 – 97+ OVR Pack Door Game Level 37 – 100 OVR Pack Level 38 – Legend Badge Option Pack Level 40 – G.O.A.T. Julius Erving

The W Online Weekly Rewards Silver Suit Firework Green Release Animation Transparent Rose Ball/Ball Trail Leo Top + Necklace 10 Game Team Accelerators Crown + Ice Iridescent Sleeve

The W Online Season Rewards Los Angeles Sparks Ball & Jersey Card Clothing Bundles Breakthrough Sleeve Badge Perks Diana Taurasi Coach Card Diana Taurasi Game Changer Jersey Seattle Storm Say Her Name Jersey



Furthermore, expect new content for The W Online, as well as the Season 8 Pro Pass, which offers more rewards for players who purchase it. Overall, the automatic rewards this time around include an animated Bodysuit, a Dinosaur Mask, a Season 8 Pro Pass Pack, and a G.O.A.T. Kyrie Irving card.

Additionally, expect new Weekly Challenges and Season Rewards in The W Online. Overall, some of the rewards include new cosmetics and more. Furthermore, check back with us this Friday (June 27th) for the full list of rewards.

Overall, that includes everything we know about NBA 2K25 Season 8. Generally, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Also, feel free to review the latest patch notes for Season 8 before its release this Friday. Overall, we look forward to Season 8 as we enter the offseason.

Lastly, Season 8 of 2K25 may be its penultimate Season. If we follow last year's structure, Season 9 tends to be the last season for NBA 2K games. Furthermore, it often offers many rewards from previous seasons, giving players a chance to retrieve old content.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.