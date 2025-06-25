Assassin's Creed Shadows Update 1.06 arrived this week, adding a new difficulty, a new free story pack, and more. Furthermore, the update made a big adjustment to the Regional Alert System, and adds tons of bug fixes. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Update 1.06 Patch Notes

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Update 1.06 Patch adds the following content to the game:

A free quest called “A Critical Encounter” , in collaboration with Critical Role. Features a new Ally to recruit, new trophy/achievement, and hideout banner Questline begins in the Hideout after completing “Way of the Blacksmith” and unlocking Yasuke. *Critical Role Pack New Tanto & Katana for Naoe New Teppo & Kanabo for Yasuke

, in collaboration with Critical Role. New Nightmare Difficulty Setting

*indicates that a purchase is required

In the Critical Role Quest, Naoe and Yasuke must help Rufino stop a secret organization that has been hiring assassins kill influential people. After completing “The Way of the Blacksmith” and unlocking Yasuke, you can unlock this quest at The Hideout.

Furthermore, the developers added a new Nightmare Difficulty Setting. According to the developer patch notes, you'll notice the following changes in this difficulty:

Less effective player defensive options, and greater damage dealt by enemies at all levels. E.g., Parries require perfect timing to deflect the attack – imperfect parries only partially block incoming damage.

Smarter, faster, and more aggressive enemy AI: Naoe generates sound when moving and can be detected if moving in the Shadows. Enemies no longer become vulnerable from dodges or parries. Only abilities put foes into a vulnerable state.

Limited number of available Combat Resources

Other big changes include the ability to toggle headgear in cutscenes. With the exception of specific cutscenes like romances, you can wear your headgear in any scene. So if you got some really cool gear after a mission or some exploration, feel free to put it on to look more badass during a cutscene. This includes dialogue sequences too.

Furthermore, you can now enable/disable specific VFX settings. So if you already know when to dodge and parry with enemies, you could turn off the Parry & Attacks Indicators. And speaking of toggles and visuals, you can also switch between three different camera presets on horseback.

Furthermore, the development team added a new visual quality level called Ultra Low Mode. This should hopefully help players with limited GPUs to enjoy the game with better framerates.

Lastly, the update makes a huge change to the Regional Alert System. If you repeatedly attack civilians or military personnel outside Castles, an alarm could be triggered. If so, a group of Guardians will hunt you.

Of course, feel free to check out the list of bug fixes below.

General:

Fixed an issue where the Onryo Mask remained visible despite selecting the option to hide gear.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to earn Mastery Points.

Fixed an issue where Mastery Points were not returned after resetting the Mastery Tree.

Fixed an issue where players could not switch characters anymore even without gameplay context restrictions.

Fixed an issue where allies could be trained to veteran rank without upgrading the dojo to level 3.

Fixed an issue where Gennojo did not immediately appear in the hideout after recruitment. He was busy washing his hair!

Fixed an issue where sometimes a player remains stuck in a Red Zone, without being able to fast travel anywhere, by allowing them to fast travel to the hideout.

Fixed an issue where the Oni Drawing remains stuck on screen after completing the “Vision of the Realms” quest.

Fixed various localization issues.

Quests:

Fixed an issue where players could not progress in the “A Chance Encounter” quest when following Fuyu.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the quest after defeating all Kabukimono.

Fixed an issue where Lady Oichi's letter became unavailable after the Fuji-maru cutscene.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to Katsuhime in the crop field when she was sitting on the ground. She just wanted some peace and quiet!

Fixed an issue where tracking the “Temple Stories” quest only showed a progress bar with no text.

Fixed an issue where Genzaburo's Teppo Master was missing from the Kaya Shrine.

Fixed an issue where Yagyu Munetoshi revealed a later plot point too early in the “Nobutsuna's Students” quest.

Fixed an issue where players could not assassinate the Godai of Void because the NPC was missing. He took his name too seriously.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest after dodge rolling and dropping Katsuhime.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest when there was no immediate option to carry Katsuhime.

Fixed an issue where players glitched through an anomaly in the “Heads Will Roll” quest, making Animus activities unavailable.

Fixed an issue where players could not progress in the “Lost Honor” quest because the game failed to switch to Naoe.

Fixed an issue where players could not progress through the Tournament after dying.

Visuals & Graphics:

Fixed some minor visual issues.

Fixed misplaced visual elements with the Dark Woods Kusarigama.

Fixed an issue where all NPC horses appeared as identical.

Fixed a clipping issue with Naoe's Sekiryu outfit.

Fixed an issue with the “Bloodshade Katana” being visible out of the sheath when transmogged.

Fixed a movement physics issue with the Dead by Daylight Oni's armor.

Audio

Fixed an issue where footstep audio occasionally ceased when opening the map while moving.

Overall, that includes everything from the Assassin's Creed Shadows Update 1.06 patch notes. We hope you enjoy all the new content. Furthermore, we hope the bug fixes lead to a more enjoyable experience.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.