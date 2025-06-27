College Football 26 RTG (Road To Glory) will allow players to start their career from High School. From on the field to off the field, this five-game experience helps build who you are before heading to college. But what else can you expect during your journey through high school? Let's take a look!

College Football 26 RTG High School – Everything You Need To Know

College Football 26 RTG will keep its fundamental features while implementing several improvements and mechanics to elevate the experience. You still begin from one of four points:

Underdog (2-star)

Contributor (3-star)

Blue Chip (4-star)

Elite (5-star)

Your selected rating, background, and position all play a big role in what teams will want to take you. Once again, you choose an archetype, which determines which abilities you start with and determine what kind of player you'll be.

What Positions can you play as in College Football 26 RTG? – College Football 26 High School RTG

You can choose one of five positions in College Football 26 Road To Glory:

QB

HB

WR

MIKE LB

CB

Each position receives new archetypes this year to better reflect the various kinds of players in the league. Furthermore, the developers made some adjustments to the archetype system to make each one feel different. Keep in mind that schools will also look at your archetype. It may or may not fit with their team identity.

Team Builder Integration & Player Customization – College Football 26 High School RTG

CFB 26 RTG allows you to customize your background before heading off to the field. You can choose from one of six preset mascots. But you can technically represent your created Teams via Team Builder. Take a look at how Team Builder received some massive changes this year. However, you can also just use a default high school to make life easier.

As we mentioned before, your background plays a role in where you might end up playing. This also applies to your body type too. A player with a Lean frame may be wanted more in some schools than others. But some colleges might prefer a taller, bulkier QB.

After you customize your player, you begin your high school career.

Will High School Be in College Football 26 RTG? – College Football 26 High School RTG

Yes, College Football 26's Road To Glory mode starts you in High School before heading to College. You begin your experience by setting up your wants and needs. So if you care about academics or being a championship contender, you'll be able to do so right away.

In High School, the ultimate goal is to build your tape and get schools interested. The better you perform, the higher Assessed Tape Score you earn. Along with that, other factors play a role into which schools take an interest in you:

Team Prestige

Scheme Fit

Your Motivations

Proximity to Campus

Team Needs

Answers from scenarios/other off-field decisions

You can check the recruiting board to see each team's evaluation of you. Furthermore, it lets you know where you stand with them, your projected, where you'd land on the depth chart, and more.

Each season 4,100 new players join the league. But thousands of others also depart. So this constant fluctuation may also play a role in how team's recruit their players. Even if you are a 5-star QB, a team may want to focus on building their defensive line or secondary.

Overall, players can add up t0 10 schools on their list, with the ability to add, remove, and swap them. So feel free to add a big school like OSU and take a shot to see if the defending champs want you.

Furthermore, the High School Experience in RTG takes place over five games. Each game features four key moments for you to show off your skills. And each moment features two goals. Essentially, you want to complete these goals while helping your team win the game.

Each moment ties around to your player's archetype. Overall, EA Sports created over 700 moments, making sure that each one feels unique. Depending on various things like your performance and college team needs, you'll receive a 1-3x Tape Score Boost.

Thankfully, you're able to select which moments you want to try out. Therefore, take great care in considering which one is the best for you. Failing to complete these moments may hurt your chances of earning a scholarship.

In terms of gameplay, you receive full access to your playbook. These playbooks revolve around your archetype. Deep threat receivers may see more plays that involve vertical plays to make big catches. And after each drive, you receive a summary which breaks down your drive.

On any difficulty except Heisman, the game provides you the option to restart a moment from the summary screen. However, the number of retries varies depending on your selected difficulty.

Postgame, you see how each performance affects your star rating. So if you play bad as a five-star recruit, you'll drop down a rank or more. This star rating plays a monumental role in which teams want to select recruit you. Additionally, star ratings affect which mental abilities you can unlock before leaving for college.

Scenarios & Moments – College Football 26 High School RTG

Each Week you reach a High School Scenario. These act as dynamic interactions with college coaches, classmates, and other challenges. Each decision you make plays a role in deciding what schools like you.

Being nice to a coach might help that team's chances of taking you. But if you turn down an offer from one school, other schools may like that too. So there'll always be options, but you still want to avoid burning bridges.

Each scenario changes based on different factors. Where you play, how much you play, and how well you play all impact the situations you'll encounter.

In addition to Scenarios come Highlight Moments. These high-risk, high reward moments give you a chance to shoot your shot with your desired school. But these moments also come with a caveat:

The Tape Score Boost (6x) here only boosts for the one school

Increased difficulty for goals.

Scholarships – College Football 26 High School RTG

Lastly, we come to Scholarship Offers. When a team offers you a scholarship, you need to improve it. Like everything else, your performance and decisions impact what kind of scholarship you earn. Each scholarship has their own tiers, which may offer you better perks.

However, if your rating drops, or if you play poorly, you may lose these benefits, as well as your job. If the team recruits another QB because you're playing poorly, your tier offer may change.

Overall you want to earn the best scholarship possible to earn:

Better starting numbers for Academics, Brand, Leadership, & Training Meters

Additional XP

Extra Skill Points

Higher Starting Coach Trust

Once you arrive to the school these perks will start applying. But don't accept an offer right away. See what other schools offer to find out which one is best for you.

Commitment Stage – College Football 26 High School RTG

If you want to protect a scholarship, you can make a verbal commitment. This locks in the current offer, but it won't be able to improve or worsen over time. Therefore, take careful consideration when deciding when you want to commit.

Decommitting is possible, but comes with its fair share of consequences. If you do back out, the schools Tape Score Threshold for you increases. Additionally, you won't receive the maximum potential bonus will decrease. Therefore it's almost not worth trying to go back if you decommit.

Furthermore, your offers aren't concrete. Another player in your position class may snag the spot. So while you shouldn't rush, you shouldn't wait too long either.

Senior Night – College Football 26 High School RTG

Senior Night represents the end of your High School Career in terms of gameplay. It marks the last for you to show your stuff. During this moment, you'll see a special cutscene, but more importantly, it's when you announce your Top 3. With signing day on the horizon, take care in your decision.

Signing Day – College Football 26 High School RTG

Finally, we come to Signing Day. This marks the official end of your High School Career as you head for college. Perhaps the simplest step, now you choose which school is right for you.

From that point, you'll play with your new school. But don't worry, you'll still be able to use the transfer portal to switch around if you don't like your current situation.

Overall, that includes all the new information regarding High School in College Football 26. We look forward to trying it out ourselves when the game launches next month.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.