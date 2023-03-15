A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Kaleb McGary is staying with the Atlanta Falcons after all. Thought to be on the verge of leaving the Falcons via NFL free agency, McGary and the Falcons have agreed on a new deal that would keep the offensive lineman in Atlanta for three more years, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal is said to be worth $34.5 million

Kaleb McGary was selected by the Falcons in the first round (31st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and was signed that same year by the team to a four-year contract worth $10.2 million.

McGary is coming off a solid season in which he showed just enough to keep the Falcons interested in him. Pro Football Focus gave Kaleb McGary an overall grade of 88.6 in 2022. He was a huge asset for the run-heavy Falcons offense, as he got a rating of 91.6 in run blocking as well from PFF. Only Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers and fellow Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom had better digits in that area than McGary.

With Kaleb McGary giving Atlanta a big hand in making space for its ground attack, the Falcons managed to rank third in 2022 in rushing DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), per Football Outsiders. The Falcons were also second with 159.9 rushing yards per game and sixth with 4.9 yards per carry.

The Falcons declined McGary’s fifth-year option for the 2023 NFL season worth $13.2 million, which is also lower than Spotrac’s estimation of $17.7 million in market value for him in this year’s NFL free agency.