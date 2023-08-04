Jeff Okudah likely hasn't had the start to his NFL career that he was hoping for. After getting selected with the third overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Okudah played in just ten total games over his first two seasons thanks to a handful of injuries. Okudah finally stayed healthy last season for the Detroit Lions, but ended up getting traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, giving himself a fresh start.

Unfortunately, it seems like more bad luck has continued to plague Okudah, who has struggled to stay on the field to begin his career. Okudah ended up having to get carted off the field during Atlanta's training camp practice on Friday morning, and the immediate inclinations appear to indicate that he could have suffered another serious injury.

Via Cameron Wolfe:

“Falcons CB Jeff Okudah is being carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a leg/ankle injury here at practice in 1-on-1 drills.”

Whatever the injury may be, this is a tough blow for Okudah, who has tons of potential if he could manage to stay on the field. But after dealing with a hamstring and core muscle injury in his rookie season, Okudah ruptured his achilles in the first game of the 2021 season, missing the rest of the campaign.

While Okudah played in 15 games last year, missing a significant amount of time with another long-term injury would be crushing. Full details of the injury aren't known yet, but based on the immediate reaction, it seems like it could be serious. Hopefully it isn't, but it will be best to keep an eye on Okudah's status as it gets updated over the next few hours.