Expect Bijan Robinson and Drake London to make big leaps with Raheem Morris coaching in Atlanta

Raheem Morris passed his first big test as the new head coach of the Falcons — he properly recognized the offensive weapons that he has at his disposal in Atlanta. Now while this may not seem like a high bar to clear, it's a big part of the reason why previous Falcons head coach Arthur Smith lost his job in the first place. Those three consecutive 7-10 finishes certainly didn't help his cause.

While addressing the media for the first time as the Falcons coach, Raheem Morris was asked what it was about his new team's roster he likes most. His response was both factually correct and bluntly to the point.

Raheem Morris might think that's an easy question to answer, but Arthur Smith seems to have failed this very same test. Bijan Robinson and Drake London both flashed brilliance throughout the season, but were underutilized by most the standards of most fans and analysts. And in fairness, we might as well throw Kyle Pitts in that mix too. Even though Pitts hasn't lived up to the hype that led to him being the 4th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he's shown flashes just like Robinson and London. Pitts topped the 1,000 yard mark during his rookie season, dealt with injuries during his second season, and had the Taylor Heinicke/Desmond Ridder duo throwing his way in year three. With a legitimate NFL quarterback, I still think Pitts could fulfill some of that promise. Bijan Robinson and Drake London would benefit just as much.

That raises the biggest question of the offseason for the Falcons: who will the quarterback be heading into the 2024 season?

Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke proved last year that the answer at quarterback is not currently on Atlanta's roster. Fortunately for Morris and the Falcons, they go into the 2024 NFL Draft with the 8th pick and as many as six quarterbacks — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix — receiving 1st Round grades from most draft experts. The Falcons could very well address this glaring need with the 8th pick. It would actually be fitting if they did, considering Pitts, London, and Robinson were top ten backs in three consecutive drafts. Why not take your quarterback of the future with a top ten pick too?