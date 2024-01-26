Arthur Blank believes Raheem Morris can take the Falcons to the next level.

After a thorough search, the Atlanta Falcons have found their new head coach. The Falcons hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Morris beat out many top-notch candidates including Bill Belichick. However, team owner Arthur Blank believes Morris is the best choice.

The Falcons believe they struck gold with Raheem Morris

Arthur Blank explained why hiring Blank was the right decision for the team in an elaborate statement. Blank noted Morris' 26 years of NFL experience as a major factor, but his unique perspective from coaching the Rams won Atlanta executives over.

“His time in LA has given him an enhanced perspective on everything from personnel, team operations, game planning, working with an outstanding offensive staff and many other things that has helped him develop into an even more prepared coach in all aspects of the game,” Blank said, per Greg Auman.

Furthermore, the Falcons executive glowed on Morris' ability to lead and impact a team's mindset.

“I believe his leadership skills have grown and his understanding of what it takes to have a highly collaborative one-team culture are now at a much higher level.”

Morris started his coaching career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He rose the ranks and served as the team's head coach from 2009-11. He joined the Rams in 2021 as the team's defensive coordinator, where he eventually contributed to LA's 2022 Super Bowl win.

Many analysts and fans believed Bill Belichick was the favorite to take the Falcons' heading coach vacancy. Yet, Atlanta confided in Morris as their next leader. Surely, the veteran football coach will jumpstart the Falcons' quest to get back to the top of the AFC.