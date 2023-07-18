As the Atlanta Falcons enter the 2023 training camp, several players could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, the Falcons may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Atlanta Falcons.

Key players to watch on the Falcons' roster for the 2023 season include QB Desmond Ridder, rookie RB Bijan Robinson, OL Matthew Bergeron, CB Jeff Okudah, and DE Grady Jarrett. Ridder has the potential to be a dynamic playmaker, while Robinson could make an immediate impact on the offense. Bergeron is a versatile offensive lineman, while Okudah has the potential to be a shutdown corner. For his part, Jarrett could be a difference-maker on defense if he returns to form. These players, along with others on the roster, will be worth keeping an eye on as the Falcons prepare for the 2023 NFL season.

Training Camp Priorities

The Falcons' priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp include improving the offensive line for better quarterback protection and strengthening the cornerback position to enhance pass defense. They must also address the pass rush to disrupt the opposing quarterback and add depth at safety and contributors on special teams. They can look to the trade market when trying to fill these positions. These priorities may change during training camp based on player performance and potential acquisitions as evaluated by the Falcons' management, who aim to strengthen the team for a successful season.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Falcons entering training camp.

The Falcons surprised many by selecting Bijan Robinson as the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft. That was despite Tyler Allgeier's impactful performance at running back toward the end of the 2022 season. Allgeier's increased workload culminated in an impressive 139-yard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.

While having two talented young running backs on the roster might seem like enough, the Falcons are now faced with making cuts. Cordarrelle Patterson, who carried the offense for two years, finds himself third on the depth chart behind Robinson and Allgeier. Sure, Patterson still has the potential to excel as a kick returner. Still, the Falcons may be inclined to release the 32-year-old. This is especially considering they could save over $4 million by doing so. The recent knee injury to Avery Williams may influence their decision to retain Patterson. That said, we think it would make more sense to trade him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cordarrelle Patterson for the history books‼️ 💨 His 9th career kickoff return TD is now the most in NFL history! (via @AtlantaFalcons)pic.twitter.com/XMTbGomOsj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2022

Kaleb McGary

The Falcons have already made some moves to address their offensive line. These include trading up in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron. With Bergeron now in the mix, the Falcons could look to move on from Kaleb McGary. The latter has struggled at times since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. McGary has shown flashes of potential, but he has also been inconsistent and has dealt with injuries. Trading him could free up cap space and allow the Falcons to add more depth to their roster.

AJ Terrell

This one might be a bit of a surprise, but hear us out. Sure, AJ Terrell had solid rookie and sophomore seasons in 2020 and 2021. However, he struggled at times in 2022 and was one of the worst cornerbacks in the league according to Pro Football Focus. As such, the Falcons have had to make some moves to improve their secondary. If the Falcons feel like they can get a good return for Terrell, they could look to trade him and continue to build their defense.

Looking Ahead

Of course, these are just three potential players who could be traded by the Falcons entering or during their 2023 training camp. There are plenty of other players on the roster who could be on the move, and the Falcons could also look to make trades to acquire more draft picks or add depth at certain positions. It will be interesting to see what moves the Falcons make in the coming weeks and months as they prepare for the 2023 NFL season.

Take note that the Atlanta Falcons enter the 2023 NFL season with a lot of needs. The team has made moves to address some of these needs in the offseason. However, there are still areas that require improvement. The Falcons' defense needs to improve in several areas. These include cornerback, pass rush, and safety. On offense, the Falcons need to improve their offensive line, particularly at the right tackle position, and add depth at wide receiver. The team's success in the upcoming season will depend on how well they address these needs and how their new additions fit into coach Arthur Smith's system. If the Falcons can make the necessary improvements, they have the potential to be a competitive team in the NFC.