The Atlanta Falcons gave their fans even more reason to be excited for the 2023 NFL season, as the team announced the return of a throwback uniform helmet on their Twitter account, which included a video reveal that had fans going wild.

The Falcons' red helmets will be making a comeback in 2023, with the team set to don the throwback in three games this season, once in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders and in Week 12 in a divisional clash against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta also wore the red throwback helmets as a homage to their roots during a couple games in the 2022 season. The Falcons wore red helmets regularly from 1966 through 1989, so this throwback is a particular blast from the past for the fanbase.

And Falcons fans are loving it.

This Falcons fan doesn't just want to see the red helmets for three games, but for every game in the 2023 season.

Fortunately, Atlanta fans won't have to wait long to see to the throwback helmets, as Week 2 will be here before they know it.

It's certainly an exciting time to be a Falcons fan, as the NFC South division is seemingly wide open, and Atlanta has second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder ready to take a leap in 2023.

The Falcons also have three exciting offensive weapons around Ridder in explosive tight end Kyle Pitts, wideout Drake London and rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

If nothing else, Atlanta will be fun to watch this season. Especially when they're wearing the red helmets.