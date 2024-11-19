This year's Atlanta Falcons team wasn’t supposed to look like the last three under former head coach Arthur Smith. The now-Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator led Atlanta to three straight 7-10 seasons before being fired shortly after last year's final regular season game, where the Falcons failed to make the playoffs yet again. Under new head coach Raheem Morris, things were expected to be different. Yet, the last two weeks have Atlanta looking eerily similar to the prior regime.

The Falcons entered Week 11’s contest against the Denver Broncos fresh off an upset loss to their longtime rivals, the New Orleans Saints, which dropped them to 6-4. Many hoped Atlanta could rebound and return to the win column against Denver, but that never came close to a reality. The Falcons were blown out in a 38-6 shellacking, their worst loss of the season by every metric.

Even the Saints' upset in Week 10, though frustrating, could be rationalized as “just one of those games.” The Saints, who hadn’t won since Week 2 and fired head coach Dennis Allen leading up to the game, were desperate. However, following that loss with an even worse performance the next week has turned a stumble into a nosedive. Here’s why the Falcons could be in trouble heading into the final stretch of the season.

Inconsistencies persist throughout in Raheem Morris' first season

First-year head coaches often face growing pains, but there’s usually clear progress along the way. For Raheem Morris, the pressure is amplified because this Falcons team was viewed as a quarterback away from being playoff contenders in 2023. While Atlanta has improved not only their roster but their record—flipping from 4-6 at this point last year to 6-5 now—the past two games suggest the same old Falcons’ flaws may remain.

The offense will look red-hot one game, then sputter the next. Meanwhile, the defense, while it has never been elite, has at least been bend don't break. They were all break against the Broncos and against the Seahawks before that. And the never-ending saga of attempting to find a reliable pass-rush has produced poor results.

Kirk Cousins has been a mixed bag

Even at 36, Kirk Cousins was brought in as the final piece to elevate this team. Atlanta’s roster was already loaded with talent from last season, and adding Cousins seemed like a no-brainer. For much of the year, he’s been a clear upgrade over the Marcus Mariota's, Taylor Heinicke's, and Desmond Ridder's.

Yet, the loss to Denver marked Cousins’ second consecutive game without a passing touchdown—a career first. He managed just 173 yards with one interception against the Broncos, bringing his turnover total to 11 this season, third-most in the NFL. Worse, these turnovers often come at the pivotal times, killing productive drives or late-game opportunities.

However, this is still the same quarterback who has led Atlanta to three fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives this season. The bigger concern may be the offensive line, which was touted as one of the NFL’s best but has allowed 24 sacks, often in crucial moments.

Injuries are beginning to mount for Falcons

Execution was undoubtedly a problem in the Denver game, but injuries have also begun piling up for Atlanta. The Falcons were missing a season-high eight players in Week 11, including three defensive backs. It’s no wonder Bo Nix had a career day. During the game, Darnell Mooney exited with a hamstring injury, though recent reports suggest it isn’t severe, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Still, the Falcons have lost key players throughout the year, including wide receiver Rondale Moore in training camp and rookie linebacker Bralen Trice shortly after. Ruke Orhorhoro, their second-round pick, is on injured reserve, while JD Bertrand missed Week 11 as well. Trice, Orhorhoro, and Bertrand were all expected to be critical to fixing Atlanta’s pass-rushing woes. Atlanta is currently dead last in defensive sacks with 10.

A tough road ahead for the Falcons

The Falcons may have just finished the easiest stretch of their schedule. Over the last three games against the Cowboys, Saints and Broncos, none of Atlanta’s them had winning records, yet the Falcons went 1-2. After their Week 12 bye, they’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers and go on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings—teams with a combined 15-5 record.

The Falcons’ biggest issue? They’ve struggled against elite defenses. Four of their five losses have come against teams ranked in the top five in scoring defense, including the Steelers (1st), Chiefs (tied for 5th) and Broncos (4th). They did, however, beat the Eagles (tied for 5th) back in Week 2. The Chargers are the current best in the league, allowing 13.1 points per game; the Vikings are third, allowing 17.4.

Games against the Raiders and Giants in Week's 15 and 16 aren’t guaranteed wins, either. Though they are much more favorable than a Week 17 matchup against the Commanders. That game stands out not only due to Washington’s improvement but also because it will be Atlanta facing off against former coach Dan Quinn.