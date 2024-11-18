Many things went wrong for the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos. One of the scarier developments was wide receiver Darnell Mooney getting injured.

However, the Tulane alum will be okay, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Early prognosis is Falcons WR Darnell Mooney's hamstring injury from Sunday is not serious, per source,” Fowler reported.

Mooney exited in the third quarter after catching just two passes for 27 yards. There was no sense in the 27-year-old returning with the Falcons getting blown out, and he'll have the Week 12 bye to heal.

Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins will probably be pleased upon hearing Mooney's update, as the veteran is one of his most reliable targets. Mooney leads the team with 711 receiving yards, one more than fellow wideout Drake London, and is second to London with 48 catches and five touchdowns.

Falcons must use bye to recuperate and reflect

Although Sunday's loss was embarrassing, Atlanta is still 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South. While it may feel like the sky is falling to some degree after getting blown out, Cousins wants to keep things in perspective, via the Falcons' postgame presser.

“Each game is its own entity. That applies when you win and play well and it applies when you lose and play poorly,” the former Minnesota Viking said. “There has to be this ability, and it can be difficult mentally and emotionally, but there has to be this ability to separate each game from the previous one, from the next one, and just go play that game regardless of what has transpired.”

While bye weeks are an opportunity to rest, it's also easy to ruminate longer on the previous week's result. However, Cousins wants the team to look forward.

“When you start to bring in the previous game, the high of the previous game or the low, sometimes that can set you back either way. So, to just keep go playing these last six games one at a time is what you have to do,” the veteran continued. “It can be easier said than done, but that’s what you have to do every week.”

Atlanta's next game is a home date with the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM EST on December 1.