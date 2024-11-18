Following a lopsided 38-6 loss for the Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins' performance had some fans wondering if his stint on the team's injury report was the cause for a lack of production against the Broncos in Week 11. Cousins reassured the media that nothing is holding him back, noting he's at 100%, per Terrin Waack.

Cousins appeared on the Falcons' injury report with a “limited” designation on Wednesday, but the starting quarterback was a full participant the next two days.

The injury was noted as a right shoulder and elbow injury, but it didn't appear too serious.

In a Week 10 loss to the Saints, Cousins was hit nine times and withstood three sacks, which is likely where the injury resulted from. Cousins never left the game due to any of the hits, giving more likelihood to the fact that there's nothing seriously wrong with his shoulder or elbow.

The 36-year-old quarterback has taken a beating this season. Through 11 games, Cousins has been sacked 23 times, which is just simply too much. Other quarterbacks are getting hit more frequently, but at his fragile age— in NFL quarterback years — each hit could be the blow.

However, while some fans might've speculated with his name popping up on the injury report on Wednesday, Cousins appears to be just fine.

Well, fine in the medical sense.

Falcons drop 2nd straight, dominated by Broncos

After starting the season 6-3, the Falcons have dropped two straight games, scoring less than 20 points in each matchup.

Last week, the Falcons dropped a divisional game to the Saints, and while the scoreboard indicates that this was a close game, that's far from reality.

Following up on their disappointing loss in Week 10, the Falcons came out sluggish against the Broncos and remained that for the entirety of the game.

Considering his touchdown-less performance, it's understandable why some were curious whether Cousins still had a nagging injury to his throwing shoulder and elbow. This came in as Cousins' second straight game without a touchdown pass, and with the team skidding, an injury to Cousins would be a massive blow.

So, while he claims he's 100%, it's understandable why some were worried about the veteran quarterback's health.