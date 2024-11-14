The Atlanta Falcons will face a stingy Denver Broncos defense in Week 11, but there were concerns about Kirk Cousins' status after recently being limited in practice. Those concerns should be gone, as Cousins was a full participant in practice after being on the injury report with a right shoulder and right elbow issue.

Cousins was hit a few times in their Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, which is most likely where the injuries came from, but it looks like he'll be ready to roll. The Falcons will now look to get a win before their bye week and hopefully continue to separate themselves from the NFC South.

Falcons looking to hold on to division lead

The Falcons have been the best team in their division this season and have been able to get a sizeable lead as far as record-wise, but their loss against the New Orleans Saints set them back a little bit. They had several chances to win the game, but three missed field goals from Younghoe Koo hurt them when it mattered the most.

After the game, head coach Raheem Morris shared his confidence in Koo and said he was going to continue to roll with him as their main kicker.

“Like I just said in the locker room today. I got all the confidence in the world in Younghoe. He's one of the best kickers in this game, and he's been good for us for a long time,” Morris said after the game. “He had an off day. It happens. A ton of times, shooters shoot. He went out there and took his shots today and didn't make them.”

Not only did Koo have chances to help the Falcons win, but the offense did as well. Kirk Cousins went through several plays after the game where he thought the Falcons could have capitalized, but they weren't able to.

The Falcons will now have to go up against the Broncos, who have played well this season and have one of the league's best defenses. There's still a chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can take the division lead, as they have the easiest remaining schedule in the league. It'll be up to the Falcons to take care of business, and the bye week probably couldn't come at a better time for them as they try to win as many games down the stretch of the season as they can.