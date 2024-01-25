The Los Angeles Rams are recovering from their first-round Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions. Moreover, the team lost a key personnel piece on Thursday. The Falcons hired former LA defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach. Thus, the Rams will get NFL Draft compensation.

Rams lose a coach but gain draft compensation

Los Angeles will receive a third-round compensatory pick in the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts for losing Raheem Morris' services, per Ari Meirov. Morris was highly respected in the Rams' locker room. Now, he embarks on a new journey.

After going 7-10 during the 2023-24 season, Atlanta failed to make the NFL Playoffs. As a result, the Falcons parted ways with former head coach Arthur Smith. The team conducted a thorough search for a new leader, which included interviews with Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick, and Mike Vrabel.

In the end, the Falcons chose Raheem Morris to take charge and lead the team into a new era.

Morris arrives in Atlanta with extensive coaching experience. He served as the Rams' defensive coordinator for two years. Before that, he was a DC with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before becoming the team's head coach from 2009-2011.

Los Angeles lost a great leader in their locker room, but there is still plenty for fans to be excited about. Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua looks to be one of the most promising offensive players in the league. He finished the 2023 season fourth in receiving yards and ninth in receptions.

The additional draft picks the Rams received bolster their prospects even more. It will be interesting to see how the team fares in 2024.