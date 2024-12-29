Before the Atlanta Falcons' Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders, the news of former President of the United States Jimmy Carter— a proud Georgian— passing away shook the world. As a long-time friend of President Carter, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a statement on X from the team's account.

Blank's statement encapsulated their beloved friendship. And considering Carter's Georgia roots, he had a strong connection to Blank and the Falcons.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend and role model, President Jimmy Carter,” Blank wrote. “He was a great American, a proud Georgian, and an inspirational global humanitarian.”

Blank's statement would continue, showcasing his admiration for the former President and his dear friend who battled health issues late into his life.

“He lived his life with great civic responsibility and took it upon himself to be the chance he wished to see amongst others. On behalf of my family and our family of businesses, we send a heartfelt message of condolence to his loved ones. President Carter's kind and uniting spirit touched so many lives. He was a man of deep faith, and he did everything with principal and grace, doing things the right way for the right reasons. We first met at The Home Depot, and I will remember him as an enthusiastic do-it-yourselfer who was willing to roll up his own sleeves to build homes for others. He was also an avid sports fan of our Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United teams.

“But mostly, I will remember President Carter as my friend, a guiding light and someone who served humanity day in and day out — a quality he exhibited daily throughout his remarkable life. We will forever be indebted to President Carter for his honorable service as a Navy officer, and his caring leadership as Georgia's governor and then as leader of the free world. I join with the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and a grieving nation in mourning the loss of one of the world's most compassionate souls. I will miss him dearly.”

With the Falcons scheduled to take on the Commanders on Sunday night, Blank hopes his team can pull out a win in honor of Carter while keeping playoff hopes alive.