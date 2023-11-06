Arthur Smith says Jonnu Smith's TD in Week 9 makes his use of rookie running back Bijan Robinson make sense. It does not.

The Atlanta Falcons lost a shocker in Week 9 to Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings. One of the big talking points after the game was Falcons coach Arthur Smith and his usage (or lack thereof) of rookie running back Bijan Robinson. When asked about barely using the No. 8 overall pick, Smith didn’t really answer the question, instead talking about the seemingly unrelated 60-yard touchdown by tight end Jonnu Smith.

“Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Bijan Robinson: He's healthy. Said it's a long journey and he's made a lot of impact away from the ball, too,” ESPN Falcons reporter Michael Rothstein tweeted Monday. “‘Small things away from the ball can open things up,’ Smith said. Specifically points out Jonnu Smith's screen TD play.”

Whether Bijan Robinson created the opportunity for Jonnu Smith’s touchdown or not, it seems like Arthur Smith is missing the point here.

Robinson is a top pick in the NFL draft and a unique offensive weapon who can do more than almost any running back in football. And when he’s gotten the opportunities, he’s produced. In games with 19 and 14 carries, Robinson ran for 124 and 105 yards. However, he’s averaging just 11.4 carries per game.

For some reason, Smith is instant on giving second-year back Tyler Allgeier more carries. Allgeier has 116 totes to Robinson’s 103, and the former is averaging 3.2 yards per carry while the latter is averaging 5.0.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, though, as Smith’s usage of top draft picks has long-drawn questions. Tight end Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 pick of the 2021 draft, is the team’s second-leading receiver at his own position! Jonnu Smith has 34 catches for 422 yards while Pitts has 32 catches for 389 yards.