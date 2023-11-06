Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said that Taylor Heinicke will start once again this week against the Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that Taylor Heinicke will start again for the team this week on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Falcons and Arthur Smith started the year with Desmond Ridder as the starter, and decided to hand over the starting duties to Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game against the Minnnesota Vikings, which they lost 31-28. Heinicke completed 21-of-38 passes and threw a touchdown and an interception.

The Vikings came into the game with Jaren Hall starting at quarterback, who left due to injury, which led to Josh Dobbs, who was just traded to the team the week before bringing Minnesota to a miraculous victory.

The Falcons fell to 4-5 on the season with the loss to the Vikings, and are one game back of the New Orleans Saints for the lead in the NFC South. Despite the disappointing loss, the division is still right there for Smith and Atlanta, who hope that Heinicke is able to lead them there.

It would be massively disappointing for the Falcons to lose to the Cardinals this week, who have just one win on the season. However, Kyler Murray could be returning for Arizona, which could make things harder. Regardless, the Falcons need to win this week before a massive game at home against the Saints, which will be huge for the division race.

Smith clearly believes that Heinicke is the best choice to lead the team's offense, despite the rough loss to the Vikings on Sunday.