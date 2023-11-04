Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had some dismissive and snide comments for former Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner after the latter criticized the Atlanta offense.

The Atlanta Falcons are… a confusing team. On paper, they have an incredibly talented young group of players. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are players that a rebuilding team would dream to have. On the field, though, all three players struggle to get consistent production. Many attribute the trio's struggles to coach Arthur Smith's baffling schemes.

Two-time Super Bowl winner and former NFL star Kurt Warner recently made a video criticizing the Falcons offense. Warner's opinion is well-respected amongst fans and players, due to his pedigree. However, it seems that Arthur Smith doesn't care for Kurt Warner's opinion. Here's what he had to say about his breakdown, per Josh Kendall.

“I don’t care. I really don’t,” Smith said. “Everybody has their opinions. He’s welcome to come down here to our meetings. I would actually embrace that. I’m sure he gets paid a lot of money. I could give a rat’s… whatever. Unless you’re in the building with our guys and know what is asked of them and know what is really going on…”

Smith went on with his comments, with the Falcons coach seemingly dismissing Warner's criticisms.

“You have guy’s who get a hot take when they look at something and that’s probably not what was intended to happen,” Smith said. “Maybe a mistake happened. I think sometimes people get a microphone and the further they are away (from the game), they feel they know everything. Maybe he can solve some of the world’s problems, too.”

Yeesh. That's not going to go over Falcons fans (and really, NFL fans) well. The way Smith talks about Warner being a hot take merchant and that snide jab at the end is weird. The head coach has gotten flak for how he handles himself and his attitude. This isn't going to help his case at all.

The Falcons are just hoping that perhaps this is just a facade. Even disregarding the fantasy football aspect, it's disappointing to see three young talents struggle to get consistent production… especially when we see flashes of just how good they can be. Hopefully, Atlanta figures out a way to fix their offensive woes.