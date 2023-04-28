The Atlanta Falcons’ recent decision to draft Bijan Robinson has generated quite a buzz in the NFL community.

In response, head coach Arthur Smith shared his thoughts on Robinson’s abilities into a brief twelve-word statement:

“Bijan is more than a running back. He’s an impact football player,” the Falcons coach said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

The newly acquired Robinson has displayed exceptional talent throughout his college career and the Falcons latest prospect has been compared to current NFL standout Saquon Barkley. In 2021, Robinson accumulated 1,127 yards in rushing and earned a spot on the All Big-12 first team. The following year, he achieved 1,580 rushing yards along with 18 touchdowns, garnering unanimous All-American recognition and claiming the prestigious Doak Walker Award as the country’s top running back. As a multidimensional force, he not only excels as a running back but also contributes significantly as a receiver, making him a formidable offensive weapon.

Throughout his time at the University of Texas, Robinson demonstrated an uncanny ability to find gaps in defenses, breaking tackles with ease, and frequently leaving opponents grasping at air. This tenacity and agility are undoubtedly what caught Smith’s eye when evaluating potential draft picks for the Falcons.

Smith’s glowing endorsement of Robinson as an “impact football player” highlights the young athlete’s potential to be a game-changer in the NFL. In selecting Robinson, the Falcons have demonstrated a commitment to boosting their offense and creating a more dynamic, unpredictable team on the field.

Robinson’s arrival in Atlanta is expected to breathe new life into the Falcons’ running game, which has struggled in recent years. Fans are optimistic that his addition to the roster will not only rejuvenate the offense but also help elevate the team’s overall performance.

As Robinson prepares to embark on his professional career, the support from his new head coach bodes well for his future in the NFL. With Smith’s encouragement and guidance, Robinson has the opportunity to grow into the impact player his coach believes he can be, ultimately solidifying his place in the league.