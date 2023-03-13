Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Atlanta Falcons have made Chris Lindstrom the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

On Monday, the former Boston College standout inked a five-year, $105 million extension to stay in Georgia, as reported by Mike Garofolo. He was a second-team All-Pro last season for the Falcons. The team drafted Lindstrom 14th overall in 2019 and has been a starter since the 2020 campaign, making an immediate impact at the NFL level.

With this new deal, Lindstrom earns $63 million guaranteed and has an annual salary of $21 million. He was one of the bright spots on the Falcons this past season and was a big reason Atlanta had a relatively solid offensive line. In 2021, he was the only guard to not allow a single sack. In 22′, he allowed just two and earned a PFF grade of 93.1 in run-blocking and 81.7 in pass-blocking for an overall grade of 95.1.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the final game of the campaign, Lindstrom made it clear he’d love to remain with the Falcons for the entirety of his career and now, he stays until at least 2028. This is a fantastic signing for the organization, who lock down a staple of their O-line in front of Desmond Ridder.

Atlanta also pulled off a trade for tight end Jonnu Smith Monday, who comes over from the New England Patriots after failing to live up to expectations in Foxborough. He could be a solid weapon for this offense behind Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons finished with a 7-10 record in 2022, which put them in last place in the NFC South.