The Atlanta Falcons had stretches of both good and bad throughout 2022. However, the Falcons ultimately finished the year 7-10 and missed the postseason for the fifth year in a row.

Atlanta struggled moving the ball offensively, ranking 24th in the NFL in total offense by averaging 318.6 yards per game. They were even worse on defense, ranking 27th overall by allowing 362.1 yards per game.

The Falcons do have a few interesting pieces on both sides of the ball. However, it’s clear that more needs to be done for Atlanta to be true contenders. Luckily for the Falcons, their almost $56 million in cap space is second-most in the NFL.

With that amount of space available, the Falcons could be in the market for some of free agency’s bigger fish. But as they round out their roster, these unheralded players would help Atlanta get back on track.

DJ Chark

The Falcons seem to have found a burgeoning star in Drake London. However, they could still use some help in the receiver room. DJ Chark would give Atlanta a burner on the outside to pair with London.

As a rookie, London led the team with 866 receiving yards and four TDs. Only one other player on the team had more than 500 receiving yards. London’s 72 receptions were 30 more than anyone else in Atlanta.

Chark spent this past season with the Lions. In 11 games, he caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three scores. He averaged 16.7 yards per catch.

Chark was a Pro Bowler in 2019. However, he hasn’t been the same receiver since suffering an ACL injury when with the Jaguars. Still, he has proven to be much more than just serviceable. Adding him would take some pressure off of London and would give Chark a chance to return to his Pro Bowl form.

Arden Key

The Falcons’ 21 sacks this past season were the second-lowest in the NFL. Atlanta could look to make a major upgrade at pass-rusher. Arden Key might not bring the same star value as a Jadaveon Clowney, but he has been impressive over the past few seasons.

Key appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars this past season, starting three. He racked up 15 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. A year prior, as a member of the 49ers, Key made 6.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits, both career-highs.

Only Grady Jarrett (six) and Lorenzo Carter (four) made more than 2.5 sacks for the Falcons this season. The Falcons are building around Jarrett on their defensive line, but it’s clear he needs help.

Key is just 26-years-old. Over the past few seasons he has proven he knows how to get to the quarterback. Perhaps in a larger role with the Falcons, his sack numbers would only rise.

Isaiah Wynn

Alongside help on the defensive line, Atlanta could use some help on the offensive line as well. Isaiah Wynn could either slide right in at tackle or work on the interior of the Falcons’ O-line.

The Falcons’ line was actually one of their more impressive units in 2022. They allowed 37 sacks, the 12th-lowest in the league. However, both tackle Kaleb McGary and guard Elijah Wilkinson are free agents this offseason. If either leave town, Atlanta will need a replacement.

Wynn has started 40 games for the Patriots since they selected him in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has given up 14 sacks and 20 penalties over his career. From 2019-2021, Wynn received a grade of 70 or better from Pro Football Focus.

Wynn has spent the majority of his career at tackle and will likely stick there. However, he does have some experience at guard, making him a versatile option for the Falcons.

Rock Ya-Sin

Atlanta seems to have one cornerback already in place with AJ Terrell, but they could use some help alongside him. Rock Ya-Sin impressed after his trade to the Raiders and could be a cornerback on the rise.

After being dealt from the Colts, Ya-Sin went on to start nine games for Las Vegas, appearing in 11. He made 45 tackles with seven passes defended. He allowed just one receiving score in 69 pass attempts.

While Terrell has been impressive at times, the Falcons’ pass defense truly struggled in 2022. Atlanta finished 25th in the NFL, allowing 231.9 passing yards per game.

Ya-Sin is just 26-years-old and is coming off of one of his better seasons as a pro. He may not have the star power of a player like James Bradberry, but he has the skill set to succeed in Atlanta.

The Falcons have turned to Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback. While they have Marcus Mariota as their current backup, that relationship might not last long. Which is where Jacoby Brissett comes into play.

Mariota still has one year left on his contract. However, after he was benched for Ridder, Mariota left the team. Atlanta would be hit with just $2.5 million in dead cap space if he were released. Perhaps both sides are ready for a divorce.

Brissett started 11 games for the Browns this season as Deshaun Watson served his suspension. He threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, at this point of his career, Brissett is viewed as mainly a backup.

Which would be perfect for both Ridder and the Falcons. For all of Ridder’s potential, he has just four games of NFL experience. Adding Brissett would give a strong mentor for Ridder and give him a veteran QB to learn form as he gets more acclimated to the league.