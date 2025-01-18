The Atlanta Falcons announcedannounced on Saturday that they have interviewed former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus for their vacant defensive coordinator position. The move comes as the team continues its search for a leader to revamp a defense that struggled during the 2024 season.

Eberflus is the seventh candidate to interview for the role, following the firing of former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake earlier this offseason. Other candidates interviewed include Jeff Ulbrich, Don “Wink” Martindale, Lou Anarumo, and Steve Wilks.

The Falcons cited Eberflus’ extensive defensive background, particularly during his tenure as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2021. Under Eberflus' guidance, the Colts' defense ranked in the top 10 in turnovers forced every season and excelled against the run. His units finished in the top 10 in points allowed three times, showcasing his ability to build disciplined and opportunistic defenses.

“In four seasons with Indianapolis, Eberflus' defense finished in the top 10 in points allowed three times. A disciple of the Tony Dungy coaching tree, Eberflus has historically employed a 4-3 look that relies on zone coverage, specifically versions of Tampa-2. While in Chicago, Eberflus spoke about his ‘HITS' principle as a basis of what he looks for from his players. ‘HITS' stands for hustle, intensity, takeaways and playing smart,” the Falcons said in their press release.

Falcons target defensive improvement with Matt Eberflus' expereince following Bears tenure

Eberflus most recently served as head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2022 to 2024. His tenure ended following a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions, which extended the Bears’ losing streak to six games. During his three seasons in Chicago, Eberflus compiled a 14-32 record, with the team struggling to find consistency despite flashes of potential early in the 2024 season.

The Falcons are seeking defensive stability after finishing the 2024 season with an 8-9 record. The defense ranked in the bottom 10 in total yards allowed, giving up an average of 345.2 yards per game. Atlanta also allowed 24.9 points per game, underscoring the need for improvement on both pass and run defense.

Eberflus' experience with the Colts and his ability to develop disciplined defensive units make him an intriguing option for the Falcons. The team’s search for a defensive coordinator will likely continue in the coming weeks as they evaluate their options ahead of the 2025 season.