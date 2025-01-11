The Atlanta Falcons spent much of the last year working furiously to formulate a promising vision for the future. Their aggressive approach has produced mixed results thus far, culminating with a sour end to the 2024-25 campaign. Management is quick to course correct, though, and is already making key changes to the coaching staff.

Atlanta is dismissing defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers after just one season, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Lake, who served as head coach for the Washington Huskies from 2020-21, did not meet expectations.

Although the Falcons' pass-rushing deficiencies were well-documented, there was reason to believe that the defense could still produce at a reliable level. The team surrendered 24.9 points per game, ranking 10th-worst in the NFL, and also finished in the bottom-half in rushing yards allowed per game (120.6).

General manager Terry Fontenot will have to address the roster in the offseason, but the DC was unable to devise an effective game plan throughout the second-half of the season. Atlanta crumbled versus the Washington Commanders in an overtime defeat that ultimately ruined its playoff aspirations and then lost a shootout to the Carolina Panthers in the regular season finale. Lake is answering for those shortcomings and others with his job.

How will Falcons proceed forward?

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris could decide to take a more active role in defensive play-calling duties given his past success in that area. He was the DC for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams in 2021-22, so he is obviously qualified. He cannot loosen the grip on his other responsibilities, though, as the offense requires significant attention going forward.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. flashed promise in a small sample size at the end of the season and carried himself well in the throes of a playoff race. Morris and the Falcons coaching staff must now help the 2023 All-American take the next steps in his developmental process. Atlanta whiffed by investing approximately $100 million in possible backup QB Kirk Cousins, but it might avoid a complete catastrophe through the Penix pivot.

The team is making another swift change with respect to the defensive coordinator position. How ever it decides to handle the job, improvement must follow. Just like this past one, the 2025-26 season will be playoffs or bust. It is up to the Falcons brass to make the necessary changes to fulfill that objective.