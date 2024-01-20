The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly inteviewed Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in their coaching search.

Owner Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons are currently in the process of searching for the team's next head coach. Blank and the Atlanta brass made the decision to fire three-year coach Arthur Smith following the Falcons' recent disappointment during the 2023-24 season, and now speculation has been running rampant about what course the franchise might opt to take for its future.

It appears as though Blank and his associates are scouring the teams still standing in the ongoing NFL playoffs for potential candidates. Recently, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the Falcons interviewed Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn for the position.

Aaron Glenn has led what has been a revamped Lions defensive unit thus far on the 2023-24 season. Although Detroit does occasionally give up an explosive play or two, overall, the team has been much better than in previous seasons on that end of the ball under Glenn's leadership.

Perhaps the most high profile name that has thrown his hat into the Atlanta coaching search is none other than that of former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whom the team has now conducted multiple interviews with, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The Falcons have also interviewed Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh for the position, the team announced.

Whatever route the franchise chooses to take, perhaps the real most important decision the Falcons will have to make is what to do about their current vacancy at the quarterback position, where they experienced arguably the worst play in the entire NFL this past season.