The Atlanta Falcons came into their matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday with a 2-0 record after an impressive first two weeks of the season. However, against Detroit, the Falcons offense couldn't get anything going all day long. The Lions ended up winning the game 20-6, but Atlanta could've had three more points if it weren't for a missed 47-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo. Koo is one of the more reliable kickers in the league, and his miss on Sunday came as a bit of a surprise, and it was his first missed field goal of the season. The Falcons had three people tryout for the kicker position this week, and that resulted in some questions about their faith in Koo.

“That was scheduled,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said when he was asked about the tryout, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “It was moved up a day just because we’re going to London on Thursday. We do that. That’s how you get your ready list going. He made a big kick last week against Green Bay, but you evaluate everything all the time. We've got a lot of faith in Koo.”

Younghoe Koo did miss an extra point this season as well, and during the preseason, he missed two field goals. While many believe he is a top kicker in the league, that is certainly something to keep an eye on.

The Falcons and Koo will look to get back on track this Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.