The Atlanta Falcons finally came through with a win on Monday, defeating the lowly Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, 15-9. It was not an exceptional performance by any means for Kirk Cousins and company. It was enough to prevent an upset loss against a team already out of contention for an NFL playoff spot long before Week 15 started.

Cousins was mediocre again under center for the Falcons in the Raiders game. He went 11-of-17 for 112 passing yards and a touchdown and interception. If anything, it was the first non-multi-interception game for Cousins in three games. However, he got sacked three times for a loss of 19 yards. (He was only sacked twice in the previous two games combined.)

Will Falcons' Kirk Cousins clean up his ways as the 2024 regular season winds down?

Following the game, Cousins received a stern reaction from Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who said that the 36-year-old quarterback has “got to play better and obviously, you got to go back, you got to get to look at everything,” per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Cousins also was far from satisfied by the quality of his performance against the Raiders, as he showed awareness of his shortcomings that have troubled the Falcons' offense of late.

“A little of both,” was how Cousins put it when asked whether he took a step forward or backward in terms of his showing in Week 15.

“So that you're not putting the ball in harm's way and not trying to be too aggressive,” Cousins added. “And I think that's really the key. Protect the football.”

Cousins did a better job in Week 15 than in previous weeks in terms of ball security, as he only turned it over once, but there's definitely plenty of room for improvement in that regard for the 36-year-old former Michigan State Spartans star. He also seems to agree with Morris' take.

“I think the last few weeks I would say I need to play better,” Cousins stated. “Raheem says it, but it's stating the obvious, and every week you kind of go through your process and you plan to go out there and play the very best you can. And so, this week will be no different.”

On the season, Cousins has 3,508 passing ayrds and 18 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

At 7-7 and with just three games left on their 2024 regular-season schedule, Cousins and the Falcons have lots of work to do if they are to make it to the postseason, though, not everything is in their control at the moment. They have a game in Week 16 against the New York Giants before a date with the Washington Commanders in Week 17 on the road. The Falcons will have their finale in Week 18 at home versus the Carolina Panthers.